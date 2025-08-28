Gadgets of the week: itel S9 Star, OnePlus Nord CE5, Stuffcool Odin and Google Pixel 10

OnePlus Nord CE5

The Nord CE5 offers outstanding long-term value for its price. I’ve been using it for the best part of a month and find the Nord CE5 to be a smartphone that ticks all boxes for 90% of users. Starting with the 6.77” 120Hz AMOLED display with ultra HDR and Aqua Touch that’s sharp to view and smooth to scroll. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex SOC on board with 12GB DDR5X RAM for seamless performance and ultra multi-tasking. A massive 7100mAh battery keeps the phone continually running (I managed almost 2 days with medium usage). A 50MP Sony main camera (LYT-600) with OIS ensures good photos and videos (4K 60 FPS) in all conditions. OnePlus AI offers “useful for real-life” AI assistance whether its photos, writing, voice or editing as well as Google Gemini. In addition Oxygen OS 15 (based on Android 15) is a wonderful UI plus where you also get upto 6 years of software support. Remarkable phone! ₹26,999.