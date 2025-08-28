Gadgets of the week: itel S9 Star, OnePlus Nord CE5, Stuffcool Odin and Google Pixel 10

itel S9 Star
If good quality budget TWS EarPods are what you’re looking for, the S9 Star from itel certainly fits the bill. It has essential features like AI powered ENC for clear, crisp calls and is IPX5 water & sweat resistant for workouts and wet conditions. On usage I found the S9 Star to be comfortable, light and offering a good fit. Battery life is excellent with the 400mah battery and case offering close to 30 hours. BT 5.3 connects seamlessly even at a good distance while the on device touch controls are intuitive. Another bonus is the choice of colours offered (Blue,Black,Brown and white). A great budget offering from itel! ₹899.
OnePlus Nord CE5
The Nord CE5 offers outstanding long-term value for its price. I’ve been using it for the best part of a month and find the Nord CE5 to be a smartphone that ticks all boxes for 90% of users. Starting with the 6.77” 120Hz AMOLED display with ultra HDR and Aqua Touch that’s sharp to view and smooth to scroll. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex SOC on board with 12GB DDR5X RAM for seamless performance and ultra multi-tasking. A massive 7100mAh battery keeps the phone continually running (I managed almost 2 days with medium usage). A 50MP Sony main camera (LYT-600) with OIS ensures good photos and videos (4K 60 FPS) in all conditions. OnePlus AI offers “useful for real-life” AI assistance whether its photos, writing, voice or editing as well as Google Gemini. In addition Oxygen OS 15 (based on Android 15) is a wonderful UI plus where you also get upto 6 years of software support. Remarkable phone! ₹26,999.
Stuffcool Odin
Odin is Stuffcool’s latest 10000mAh powerbank that offers wireless and wired charging. It also goes one step ahead of others by offering Qi2 wireless charging (faster, safer and more efficient) supporting upto 15W of power wirelessly for compatible iPhones and other flagship devices like the Samsung S22-S25 Ultras and Pixel devices among others. There’s also 35W PD wired charging on board via Type-C along with a built-in USB-C cable capable of the same. A digital display shows charge level while a sleek stand props up the bank and supports phones while charging. On usage I found Odin to be top-notch in performance charging my iPhone 15 pro max from zero-50% in about 30 minutes(wired) and offering almost three complete charges. Odin also charged my Qi compatible EarPods with case such as the Airpods Pro. ₹3,799.
Google Pixel 10
Google’s Pixel 10 series phones have just launched and the Google Pixel 10 offers a brilliant combination of software and hardware. It looks sleek with its polished aluminium frame and slim design, while the 6.3-inch Actua OLED display is one of the brightest you’ll find out there, hitting up to 3,000 nits with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. Inside, the new Tensor G5 chip—paired with 12GB of RAM feels fast and efficient, making everyday use snappy while also unlocking smarter AI features like Camera Coach and Magic Cue.The camera setup is a standout: a 48MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. It delivers sharp detail and classic Pixel low-light performance. Battery life is reliable thanks to a 4,970mAh with 30W fast charging and 15W Qi2 wireless charging. Add in IP68 water resistance and seven years of Android updates, Gemini and Pixel drops and the Pixel 10 feels built to last-forever! ₹79,999
Nike Calm
Made from soft yet supportive foam, Nike’s Calm Mules provide a calm, comfortable experience in a minimal design that can be styled with or without socks. There’s even a heel strap that’s removable and adjustable to give a personalised fit. The contoured design is made from a single piece of proprietary foam, while the side cut-out adds breathability plus the texture pattern on the rubber outsole foot bed adds grip and traction. ₹5,695.
Casio MTP-M305L-1AV
This unique Casio model looks great on the wrist and provides unique features like Day of the week and current Moonphase along with accurate time, date and 50m water resistance. Most importantly it looks aesthetic and goes well with a range of attire. ₹7,495.
Ayaneo Pocket DS
Pocket DS from Ayaneo is a clamshell dual-screen Android handheld console. It sports a 7” 1080p 165Hz OLED main screen and a 5” LCD secondary screen. It runs on the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming platform offering flagship-level gaming performance and comes with PC-grade cooling. There’s a 8000mAh battery on board along with a TMR joystick + Hall-effect linear triggers, D-pad and ABXY buttons. You even get front facing stereo speakers for a good audio experience. Additionally there’s Wifi, BT 5.3, full feature USB-C port, UFS 4.0, LPDDR5X and more.The Ayaneo Pocket DS offers a new brilliant option for hand-held gaming!₹35,000