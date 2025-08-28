Samsung’s latest foldable sets a high benchmark for the category

After years of seemingly ho-hum refinements, Samsung has well and truly turned the corner with the Z Fold 7, delivering a foldable that is finally (almost) no-compromise enough to justify its high price of admission. But the real feat is just how well it hides in plain sight amongst regular candy bar smartphones. It’s hard to capture how much of a change shaving off a few mm here and a few grams there have made to the Z Fold 7, and this truly one of those phones you have to pick up to feel the difference.

Let's break down Samsung's newest foldable phones

In the hand, it feels surprisingly normal - at 8.9mm thick and weighing 215 grams, it’s only a tad thicker than the Samsung S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but it’s actually lighter than both and is about as comfortable to grip as flat-edged smartphones get these days. Crucially, the 21:9 aspect ratio on the outer 6.5-inch display is more akin to a candy bar smartphone, which makes a world of a difference in everyday tasks like messaging and browsing, and you don’t really need to open the phone to the inner screen that often, even though that's sort of the whole point.

Pry it open to its 4.22mm thin opened state and you’re rewarded with an expansive 8-inch panel inside, great for watching videos on the go, run two apps side by side or use the whole screen to see more of a document/spreadsheet. Both screens are 120Hz AMOLED displays with punchy colors, stunning clarity and a respectable 2600 nits peak brightness. The crease on the folding screen is barely discernable too. Bear in mind, the slim edges and firmer hinge do make it tougher to open the device and there’s a real risk of dropping the phone in the process, but there’s Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the outer display and Victus 2 on the rear panel, plus a new reengineered hinge to better absorb shocks. It’s IP48 rated – good for the pool, less so for the beach.