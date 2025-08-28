Satya Nadella’s AI prompts hint at the future of work

Another prompt pulls together project updates from every email, chat, and meeting. Instead of a messy inbox, Satya gets a crisp scorecard: targets, risks, wins, and losses. Useful, yes. But one can imagine a future where managers ask AI for the full story before a team has even opened its mouth.

There is also the probability check. The CEO asks if a product launch is on track and Copilot gives him a number. It sounds neat, but reducing months of human effort to a percentage could feel ruthless to the people behind it.

The calendar audit is equally blunt. Copilot sorts his work into buckets and tells him how he spends his time. Most of us would rather not know how many hours disappear into “meetings about meetings.” Satya now has the proof in black and white. Finally, there is the meeting prep prompt. Copilot scans past discussions and hands him a briefing. It is a safety net, but also a sign that AI is no longer a back-office tool. It is moving into the boardroom.

Put together, these prompts show a leader experimenting with a new kind of power: foresight. For employees, that might mean less room for improvisation. For bosses, it is a taste of near-total visibility.

If Satya’s use becomes the norm, the real workplace question may not be how to impress your manager. It may be how to impress their Copilot first.