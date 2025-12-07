Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo invests in Aravind Srinivas’ Perplexity AI

CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post with Cristiano Ronaldo, captioning it, "It’s an honor to be able to partner with Cristiano Ronaldo and welcome him as an investor to @perplexity. There’s a reason he’s the (GOAT): he’s relentless and researches all the time on the latest techniques to recover and push the boundaries. We will work together to make Perplexity the best AI for asking questions".

Furthermore, Cristiano and Perplexity also collaborated on an interactive digital space called the "Perplexity x CR7" hub. Users and the player's fan can use the hub to dig deeper into Cristiano's career with easy tools made using the AI software.

The collaboration stems from Aravind's appreciation for Cristiano Ronaldo's passion and the footballer's drive to be better every day. In a media statement, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner said, "Every milestone in my career has come from the same drive: pushing myself to be better than I was yesterday, and break my own records".

Fans have also been thrown off by this collaboration. "Elite collab. Love to see this happen", wrote one user under the post made by Aravind Srinivas on Instagram. "Aravind met Ronaldo before GTA 6!", commented another user. One person's comment read, "Indian founders now collaborating with world's top gems".

This collaboration with a global star definitely puts Perplexity AI under the spotlight, marking a huge step for technology in India.