Nothing to launch Phone (3a) Series on 4 March

London-based tech company Nothing has announced in its latest Community Quarterly Update video that it will introduce the Phone (3a) Series on 4 March at 3:30 PM IST. Interested individuals can register on Flipkart to receive launch notifications.

During the update, Nothing’s Co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, highlighted the target audience for the (a) Series, explaining that while some users prioritize cutting-edge specs and the latest processors, others simply seek a seamless user experience. He emphasized that the (a) Series is designed for those who value essential features like camera quality, display, performance, and design.

Additionally, Nothing revealed that it has surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue since its inception in October 2020. Chief Financial Officer Tim Holbrow noted that over half of this revenue was generated in 2024 alone. He stated that the company aimed to build on the success of Phone (2) and Ear (2) with the launch of Phone (2a), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1, scaling the business and driving significant revenue growth. He expressed enthusiasm for the company’s achievements and excitement for what’s ahead in 2025.