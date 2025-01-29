Nothing gears up for major smartphone launch on March 4

Nothing is gearing up for a major unveiling, with its next smartphone set to debut on March 4. The company has scheduled a dedicated launch event starting at 10 AM GMT, where it is expected to introduce its latest flagship device. While the official name remains unconfirmed, speculation points to the Nothing Phone (3) or a potential Phone (3a) variant.

A teaser released by Nothing provides a glimpse of the device’s rear design, hinting at a revamped camera module featuring three sensors and an updated version of the brand’s signature Glyph interface. The launch event, titled “Power in Perspective,” further reinforces the expectation of a high-end release.

Adding to the anticipation, a leaked internal memo from Nothing’s founder, Carl Pei, suggests that this launch marks a significant milestone for the company. While the Phone (3) is set to be a true flagship contender, reports indicate that additional models, such as the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Plus, could follow later in the year as more budget-friendly alternatives.