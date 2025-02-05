Apple launches new app to bring people together for special moments

Apple, the leading smartphone manufacturer, today unveiled Apple Invites, an innovative iPhone app that enables users to design personalized invitations for any occasion, bringing friends and family together.

With Apple Invites, users can effortlessly craft and share custom invitations, manage RSVPs, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists. iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations, while anyone can RSVP—even without an Apple account or device.

"With Apple Invites, an event springs to life the moment the invitation is created, allowing users to share lasting memories long after the get-together," said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple's Senior Director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud. He added, "Apple Invites combines familiar features from iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it incredibly easy to plan special events."

Users can kick off their event planning by selecting an image either from their photo library or from the app’s curated gallery of backgrounds, featuring visuals tailored to various occasions and themes. The app also integrates with Maps and Weather, providing guests with directions and the day's forecast.

Additionally, participants can contribute photos and videos to a dedicated Shared Album linked to each invite, preserving memories and letting everyone relive the event. Apple Music subscribers can even collaborate on creating a custom event soundtrack, accessible directly from the app.

Leveraging Apple Intelligence, the app allows users to easily generate unique invitations. It also includes a built-in image playground that lets users create original visuals using concepts, descriptions, and photos from their library. Complementary writing tools further assist in composing the perfect invitation.

Apple Invites is available for free download on the App Store for all iPhone models running iOS 18 or later.