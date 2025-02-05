Zebronics unveils Zeb-Pods O

Zebronics is excited to unveil its very first Open Ear Wireless Stereo (OWS) earbuds, the Zeb-Pods O. Engineered for an exceptional audio experience, these earbuds blend state-of-the-art technology, superior sound quality, and a sleek, ergonomic design to meet the needs of music enthusiasts, gamers, and professionals alike.

Tailored for the modern user, the Zeb-Pods O are powered by BT v5.4, ensuring top-tier connectivity and efficiency. Featuring quad microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), they deliver crystal-clear calls even in noisy settings. Whether you're taking calls, gaming, or enjoying your favorite tunes, the neodymium drivers produce deep bass and crisp highs for an immersive sound experience.

With Dual Pairing and Flash Connect, you can effortlessly stay connected to your devices without interruption, while the Gaming Mode offers a competitive advantage for gamers. The splash-proof design makes them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities.

Additionally, Zeb-Pods O provides an impressive 40-hour battery backup*, and a quick charge of just 10 minutes gives you 90 minutes of playtime* via a type-C charging port. With their comfortable, innovative open-ear design, these earbuds are perfect for all-day wear, combining style with practicality. {*At 50% volume.}

Availability and Pricing:

The Zeb-Pods O will be available in Black and Green at an introductory price of Rs. 1699 online.