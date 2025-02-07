Gadgets of the Week: Axell Pitstop watch, Bosch VeroBarista 600, OnePlus 13 and Ecoute Headphones

Axell Pitstop watch

Axell’s Pitstop is simply an incredible watch for the price! I’v been a watch aficionado and collector for the best part of the last 30 years and rarely come across such well finished watches with top notch features at this price range. The Pitstop is a chronograph powered by an accurate Seiko Mecaquartz movement (Seiko VK63) shielded by a sapphire crystal for ultra durability. The case is made from 316L surgical-grade steel for a fine polish and longevity. With a dial size of 42mm, water resistance of 50m, Japanese green lume on the markers, panda style counters and a screw-in case back the Pitstop has all bases covered. The watch not only tells you precise time but also records elapsed time with a 60 minute counter at 9 o' clock, 24 hour indicator at 3 o’clock and a small seconds counter at 6. This impressive watch comes in a variety of colour options as well as a choice of strap options (316L steel/Leather) and a 1 year warranty. Watch lovers take note! INR 16400 axell.in