Gadgets of the Week: Axell Pitstop watch, Bosch VeroBarista 600, OnePlus 13 and Ecoute Headphones

Axell Pitstop watch
Axell’s Pitstop is simply an incredible watch for the price! I’v been a watch aficionado and collector for the best part of the last 30 years and rarely come across such well finished watches with top notch features at this price range. The Pitstop is a chronograph powered by an accurate Seiko Mecaquartz movement (Seiko VK63) shielded by a sapphire crystal for ultra durability. The case is made from 316L surgical-grade steel for a fine polish and longevity. With a dial size of 42mm, water resistance of 50m, Japanese green lume on the markers, panda style counters and a screw-in case back the Pitstop has all bases covered. The watch not only tells you precise time but also records elapsed time with a 60 minute counter at 9 o' clock, 24 hour indicator at 3 o’clock and a small seconds counter at 6. This impressive watch comes in a variety of colour options as well as a choice of strap options (316L steel/Leather) and a 1 year warranty. Watch lovers take note! INR 16400 axell.in
Bosch VeroBarista 600
The VeroBarista 600 (TIS65621IN) is a stellar fully automatic coffee machine that makes coffee that tastes out this Earth. I’ve been extensively using (overusing in fact) this device over the last fortnight and find it a true marvel as it takes the guesswork out of how the coffee will turn up and taste. Features I love, include the durable Ceramic Grinder, consistent coffee quality and taste, superb flavours, the user-friendly design and vast choice of coffee varieties on board (12). The selection includes cappuccino (my favourite), Espresso, Latte, Americano etc. The device is ultra hygienic letting you clean the brew/milk systems with ease. An innovative touchscreen lets you choose all functions with ease. If you’re a true coffee lover, the VeroBarista 600 is a fine choice and definitely worth the investment! INR 1.25 lakhs bosch-home.in
OnePlus 13
It may be early in the year, but the OnePlus 13 in my opinion (after extensive usage) may be the best Android smartphone out there in terms of overall value, Features and quality. Highlights include a new Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile platform, an ultra slim silicon Nanostack battery(6000mAh), 100W wired/50W wireless charging, Hasselblad camera system that generates immaculate photos and video (upto 8K), 6.82” 120Hz ProXDR display screen with Aqua Touch 2.0, Ceramic Guard protection, IP 68 & 69 rating, OxygenOS15 based on Android 15, upto max 24GB RAM with 1TB storage (3 variants available). The phone also supports BT 5.4, Wifi 7 and Hi Res audio. I found the OnePlus 13 a very comfortable phone to use, making daily activities (work and entertainment) enriching and seamless. My current choice for phone of the year! INR 69,999 oneplus.in
Ecoute Headphones
Ecoute is a true vacuum tube audio Hi-Fi system contained in a headset. This results in a headphone that produces sublime sound similar to high-end rack systems. The vacuum tube also increases gain and clairifies the midrange where our ears are most sensitive. You also get better channel separation, voices and instruments have their own clearly defined spaces with outstanding detail. The effect sounds like the music is being performed bang in from t of you. Sounds great! INR 70,700 ecouteaudio.com
Reebok Nano X5
The Nano X5 is ideal for working out and in the gym. These shoes have a dual-density midsole with firmer foam in the heel for stability and more responsive foam in the forefoot for comfort while running and jumping. A meta split outsole enhances runnability, Flexweave knit is soft and breathable yet tough for training requirements. INR 13,000 reebok.com
Timex Giorgio Galli S2 Ti
Timex has a formidable new watch in the Giorgio Galli S2 Ti, a Swiss made Automatic watch in Titanium/Carbon fiber. The 38mm watch also has a Titanium strap and provides 50m water resistance and a Swiss automatic movement. Limited Edition of 500 pieces. INR 1.64 lakhs shop.timexindia.com
Harman Kardon Studio 9
Harman Kardon makes brilliant speakers, especially the Onyx range which produce remarkable sound from a single speaker. The new Onyx 9 provides even better acoustics thanks to Constant Sound Field technology for a wider and clearer soundstage. Onyx 9 has an in built battery that provides upto 8 hours of playtime and is loud enough for a very large room (50w RMS). Connects via BT 5.3. INR 26,000 harmankardon.com