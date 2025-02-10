Canon India unveils I #CANwithCanon campaign

Canon India has launched its latest campaign, I#CANwithCanon, celebrating the transformative power of its products, solutions, and initiatives. The campaign highlights real-life success stories, showcasing how Canon’s technology, services, and culture empower individuals, businesses, and communities to achieve remarkable outcomes.

Reflecting Canon’s commitment to meaningful engagement with its stakeholders, the campaign reinforces its legacy not just as a technology leader but as a trusted partner in progress for customers, employees, and society. By sharing impactful stories across consumer, SME, enterprise, government, and social sectors, I#CANwithCanon positions the brand as a catalyst for turning everyday moments into extraordinary possibilities.

The first campaign video features Wee Prints, a well-known digital printing company and a loyal Canon customer, illustrating how Canon’s advanced solutions helped them scale their print volume from 1.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh, significantly boosting their business performance. The second video spotlights Wheelzy Spot, an authorized JK Tyre dealer, which turned to Canon not just for equipment but for a reliable partner to optimize operations. Canon’s dedicated service team provided seamless support, improving their efficiency.

Beyond business, Canon India remains deeply committed to community development. The third video showcases the inspiring journeys of Tanu and Karina, beneficiaries of Canon India’s Skill Development & Livelihood Program, highlighting how Canon’s initiatives drive real progress and empowerment.

Stay tuned as Canon continues to share more inspiring real-life stories through this campaign in the coming weeks.