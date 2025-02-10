Zebronics unveils UST Projector – Zeb Pixa Play Pro 500

Zebronics has unveiled with the Zeb-Pixa Play Pro 500, an Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector that brings the big screen to even the smallest spaces. With 12,500 lumens brightness and Full HD 1080p resolution, this projector delivers crisp, vibrant visuals. The best part? It can project a massive 228cm screen from just 40cm away—no more complicated setups or messy cables!

Connectivity is effortless—plug in your gaming console, streaming device, or sound system via Bluetooth 5.0, USB, HDMI, or AUX. Prefer wireless? Miracast and iOS Screen Casting let you stream directly from your phone.

Focusing is a breeze with electronic focus control via remote, while the air mouse support makes navigation super smooth. Thanks to the quad-core processor with Android 9 and 2GB RAM, streaming and gaming feel lag-free. Plus, with dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), buffering is a thing of the past.

And for the full cinematic experience, the built-in powerful speakers deliver rich, immersive sound—no external speakers needed! With a 20,000-hour LED lamp life, this projector is built to last.

Whether you're a movie buff, gamer, or just love a big screen, the Zeb-Pixa Play Pro 500 is up for grabs online at an introductory price of ₹69,999.