Noise unveils the Noise Master Buds

Noise, has unveiled its latest audio breakthrough—the Noise Master Buds—a pair of truly wireless earbuds featuring expertly tuned sound by Bose technology. As the first product in the recently launched Master Series, these earbuds are designed to deliver premium audio clarity, ensuring that every beat, note, and lyric is experienced in exceptional detail. Catering to users who seek an immersive and high-quality listening experience, the Master Buds offer an accessible option without compromising on sound excellence.

Powerful Active Noise Cancellation for an Uninterrupted Listening Experience

With 49dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the Master Buds create a distraction-free soundscape, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in their music, calls, or entertainment. Whether navigating a noisy commute, working in a bustling café, or flying, the advanced ANC adapts to surroundings, ensuring superior sound isolation.

Refined Comfort and Cutting-Edge Design

Built with a sleek and ergonomic design, the Master Buds prioritize long-lasting comfort with a unique, never-seen-before aesthetic. Their lightweight build ensures a secure fit for extended wear, making them a seamless lifestyle upgrade. Three sizes of silicone ear tips (Small, Medium, and Large) offer a customized fit, while the soft-touch materials minimize ear pressure, ensuring all-day ease of use.

Seamless Connectivity and Smart Features

Designed for effortless performance, the earbuds support Dual-Device Connectivity, allowing users to switch between devices smoothly. Google Fast Pairing ensures quick and hassle-free pairing with Android devices, enhancing convenience. Additionally, Bluetooth v5.3 delivers superior connectivity, faster transmission, and extended range.

High-Fidelity Audio with Premium Components

Equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers crafted from top-tier materials like PEEK and Titanium, the Master Buds deliver deep bass, crisp mids, and precise treble. Spatial Audio Support creates a 360-degree immersive sound experience, perfect for music, movies, and gaming. To further enhance high-resolution audio, the earbuds feature LHDC (Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec) support, ensuring every detail is captured with clarity.

Nick Smith, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Bose, shared his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to bring our expertise to the Noise Master Buds. With Sound by Bose, users will enjoy lifelike audio with remarkable depth and clarity."

Unmatched Convenience and Extended Battery Life

The Master Buds redefine wireless audio by integrating top-tier features with exceptional usability. InstaCharge™ technology provides up to 6 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge, making them the perfect travel companion. The earbuds offer an impressive 44 hours of total playtime with the charging case, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment on the go.

For fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers, the IPX5 sweat and water resistance rating makes these earbuds durable in various conditions. The Low Latency Mode enhances gaming with precise audio synchronization, while firmware updates can be conveniently managed via the Noise app.

Availability and Pricing

The Noise Master Buds will be available in three stylish colors—Onyx, Titanium, and Silver—starting February 26, 2025. They will be available for purchase online and offline at a launch price of INR 7,999.