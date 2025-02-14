Apple to unveil new iPhone SE on February 19

Leaks and reports, including a confirmation from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman—who is known for his accurate Apple insights—suggest that this device will be the next-generation iPhone SE. While it has been referred to as the iPhone SE 4 in leaks, some rumors have also hinted at the name iPhone 16E.

However, Apple is expected to stick with its usual naming approach and simply call it the iPhone SE, as it has done with previous models. The upcoming device is rumored to feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, an A18 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a single rear camera.

Pricing is expected to start at $499, aligning with the rumored cost of Google’s upcoming Pixel 9a. This positions the new iPhone SE as a strong competitor in markets like the US and Canada, where solid mid-range smartphone options are relatively limited.