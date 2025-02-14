Nothing’s Phone (3a) Series to be powered by Snapdragon

Nothing has officially announced that it will unveil the Phone (3a) series on March 4. Today, the company also confirmed a key detail that had been widely speculated—its upcoming mid-range smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets, marking a shift away from the MediaTek processors used in last year’s Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared the news, stating, "I’m happy to announce that we are going back to the Qualcomm Snapdragon series with the Phone (3a). Compared to the Phone (2a) Plus, it will have a 25% faster CPU and a 72% faster NPU."

The company is expected to introduce two models: the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. Reports suggest the Phone (3a) will feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple-camera setup, including a telephoto lens—the first for a Nothing phone. It is also rumored to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Additionally, both models may come equipped with a dedicated camera button.