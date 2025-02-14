Unlock Instagram’s Valentine’s Day easter eggs

Starting February 13, Instagram is rolling out special Valentine’s Day-themed Easter eggs for a limited time, giving you fun ways to celebrate all kinds of love, flirt with your crush, or enhance your IG content.

Here’s what to look out for in Notes, DMs, Stories, and Reels:

Secret Phrases in Notes/DMs – Unlock special effects by using words like “vday,” “ily,” and “pookie” in Notes or direct messages.

Themed Fonts & Text Effects – Add a retro Valentine’s touch to Stories and Reels, plus a custom text effect when tagging friends!

Chat Themes – Customize your DM chats with new Valentine’s Day themes (or use them as a subtle hint for your crush).

Vinyl Music Sticker – Add a song to your Story with a limited-time vinyl record sticker. Give it a scratch to reveal a effect!

Add Yours Templates – Join in on Stories templates made by creators like @rjsiu and @willys360world, or create your own and start a new V-Day trend.

These features will be available worldwide from February 13-15!