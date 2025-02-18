Elon Musk’s xAI releases Grok-3: A ‘scary smart’ AI chatbot

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has unveiled its latest creation, Grok-3, a chatbot model that the entrepreneur claims is ‘scary smart’ and boasts significant improvements in preventing ‘AI hallucinations.’ During a live-streamed presentation alongside xAI engineers, Elon declared Grok-3 to be “the smartest AI on Earth.”

According to xAI, across a range of math, science, and coding benchmarks, Grok-3 outperforms Google’s Gemini, DeepSeek’s V3, Anthropic’s Claude, and even OpenAI’s GPT-4.