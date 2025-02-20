Apple unveils iPhone 16e: A game-changing upgrade to the SE lineup

Apple today shook up its iPhone lineup with the announcement of the iPhone 16e, a significant upgrade to the iPhone SE. Replacing the 2022 SE model, the 16e brings a host of flagship-level features to Apple's more affordable handset.

The most noticeable change is the move to a larger 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, complete with a notch housing the TrueDepth camera system for Face ID – a departure from the SE's previous Touch ID sensor.

Powering the iPhone 16e is the cutting-edge A18 Bionic chip, built on second-generation 3nm process technology. Apple boasts a 16-core Neural Engine optimized for generative AI, bringing "Apple Intelligence" to the SE line for the first time. The new chip also facilitates the inclusion of the Action button, offering customisable quick access to various functions.

Connectivity gets a major boost with Apple's first in-house 5G modem, the C1. In select regions, the 16e will offer satellite connectivity features, including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, messaging, and Find My via satellite.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the upgraded camera system. The 16e features a single 48MP main sensor with a wider ƒ/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization. Apple claims the camera offers a 2x "optical-quality" telephoto option. The front-facing camera also sees an improvement, now a 12MP sensor with a ƒ/1.9 aperture.

While retaining Wi-Fi 6 support, the 16e packs a larger battery, which, combined with the A18's power efficiency, promises a significant jump in battery life. The phone maintains its IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.