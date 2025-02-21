Gadgets of the week: Ambrane MiniCharge 20, Asics Gel-Nimbus 27, Sennheiser Profile Wireless and Powerbeats Pro 2

Powerbeats Pro 2

The spanking new Powerbeats Pro 2 from Beats is the perfect set of high-performance earbuds for workouts and running. I can’t keep these away from my ears since I received them last week. For starters the Powerbeats Pro 2 are easy to set up and work with iOS and Android devices seamlessly. Once I connected to my iPhone the joyride began immediately. Amongst my favourite features were the incredible ANC, wireless charging and Heart rate monitoring. Sound quality is top notch and the fit provided is optimal ensuring the Powerbeats Pro 2 stay on during rigorous workouts thanks to ergonomic ear hooks and buds. Spatial Audio with head tracking is a revelation allowing sounds to envelope me from all directions. I did appreciate the transparency mode which allowed me to hear my surroundings while running outdoors. Battery life is about 10 hours on a charge and almost 48 hours with the case. With IPX4 resistance, Adaptive EQ and On-device controls the Powerbeats Pro 2 is the perfect choice for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and the rest of us! INR 29,900 apple.com/inbeatsbydre.com