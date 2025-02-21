Gadgets of the week: Ambrane MiniCharge 20, Asics Gel-Nimbus 27, Sennheiser Profile Wireless and Powerbeats Pro 2

Ambrane MiniCharge 20
Ambrane makes some of the best powerbanks in the country and their new MiniCharge 20 is a clear example. Firstly, it’s ultra compact for a 20000mAh bank making it easy to be carried wherever you go. While using I got almost 4 full charges of my iPhone 14 Pro Max and thanks to 22.5W fast charging - Zero - 50% in less than 30 minutes. The powerbank also gave a full charge to my large iPad Pro and the OnePlus Pad 2 with remaining juice left. The stylish powerbank is flight approved and comes with a built in USB-C cable and USB-C, USB-A ports built in. Safecharge tech ensures 100% safety while charging and using. Quick Charge 3.0, PD 3.0, PPS and VOOC support ensure a wide compatibility with all your devices. A perfect powerbank to get you through the day with peace of mind! INR 1,999 ambraneindia.com
Asics Gel-Nimbus 27
This exceptional running shoe from Asics highlights the brilliance of the Gel-Nimbus series. I was blown away by how comfortable the shoes hugs and fits my foot and even more impressed by the soft cushioning the Gel-Nimbus™ 27 provided every time my feet landed. Asics has managed to engineer a soft jacquard mesh upper to wrap your foot while providing ample ventilation, additionally the knit tongue and collar provide a supportive feel. Patented FF BLAST PLUS ECO cushioning felt lighter and ultra soft in this shoe, allowing me to cherish every moment of wearing it. I’ve been running with these for the last week (about 15kms) and found the grip and feel on road to be exceptionally good - courtesy ASICS HYBRIDGRIP tech and PureGEL for shock absorption. To summarise, if you run several km per day and max cushioning/comfort is your priority there is no better sneaker range (in my opinion) than the Gel-Nimbus 27 series. Part of the limited edition merchandise designed for the 2025 New Delhi Marathon. INR 16,999 asics.co.in
Sennheiser Profile Wireless
Sennheiser’s new Profile Wireless Microphone is a blessing for content creators and those who need high-quality audio, connectivity and recording. The ergonomic device is easy to carry, charges quickly and lasts for a long time (7+ hrs on a charge). It also allowed me about 32 hours of internal recording (24Bit/ 48kHz). Profile Wireless provides several nifty and useful features including 2 clip on microphones, a charging bar which doubles up as a handheld Mic, Signature Sennheiser sound and connectivity over 2.4GHz (2 Channel), easy connectivity with Smartphones, cameras, laptops, upto 250m range and multiple audio outputs (3.5mm, USB-C, lightning). Basically this device takes care of all your Mic needs and provides high-quality recordings seamlessly. INR 29,900 sennheiser.com
Powerbeats Pro 2
The spanking new Powerbeats Pro 2 from Beats is the perfect set of high-performance earbuds for workouts and running. I can’t keep these away from my ears since I received them last week. For starters the Powerbeats Pro 2 are easy to set up and work with iOS and Android devices seamlessly. Once I connected to my iPhone the joyride began immediately. Amongst my favourite features were the incredible ANC, wireless charging and Heart rate monitoring. Sound quality is top notch and the fit provided is optimal ensuring the Powerbeats Pro 2 stay on during rigorous workouts thanks to ergonomic ear hooks and buds. Spatial Audio with head tracking is a revelation allowing sounds to envelope me from all directions. I did appreciate the transparency mode which allowed me to hear my surroundings while running outdoors. Battery life is about 10 hours on a charge and almost 48 hours with the case. With IPX4 resistance, Adaptive EQ and On-device controls the Powerbeats Pro 2 is the perfect choice for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and the rest of us! INR 29,900
Shiftcam Planck SSD
Planck SSD is a small 2TB portable SSD that connects to your iPhone and offers additional storage and transfer speeds upto 1050 MB/s. The USB-C hub enables direct to SSD recording (ideal for 4K ProRes footage). The SSD has IP 65 resistance and is compatible with Android devices and laptops as well. INR 17,500 shift cam.com
UltraProlink Boost Unity
The Boost Unity is a 100W desktop GAN charger offering GAN PD-PPS fast charging tech that’s safe, fast and efficient. Built around the latest GaN Fast III chipset, the device features 4 USB-C ports capable of upto 100W power delivery and two USB-A ports offering 18W power each. All 6 ports can be used to simultaneously charge multiple devices safely. Bundled along is a base stand, power cord and a high-quality braided 100W USB- C cable. Ideal for office desks to reduce clutter. INR 4,599 ultraprolink.com
Prowatch X
Prowatch, the smartwatch accessory sub-brand of Lava International Ltd., has launched the Prowatch X. Features include a 1.43” AMOLED display, 500 nits, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, lightweight aluminium alloy frame, 110+ sports modes, 150+ watch faces, VO2 max measurement, HRV tracking, SPO2 measurement, smart sleep tracking, BT 5.3, 8-10 days backup, inbuilt GPS and IP-68 certification. INR 4,499 flipkart.com