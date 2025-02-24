HP unveils Victus 15 laptop in India

HP recently launched its latest Victus 15 laptop in India, designed to push the limits of gaming performance through AI enhancements. Powered by the new AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS NPU processor, the HP Victus 15 promises exceptional speed, efficiency, and adaptive intelligence, offering real-time optimization for an enhanced gaming experience. To add extra value, HP is offering a 3-month free Xbox Game Pass, giving gamers access to a vast library of games with no additional cost.

The AI features in the Victus 15 work seamlessly to improve game rendering, boost frame rates, and minimize latency for a smoother, more immersive gaming experience. Equipped with AMD's latest 8000 series processors, this laptop ensures continuous, high-quality gameplay by intelligently managing system resources and adapting to the demands of each game. Whether playing graphically demanding sequences or streaming in high resolution, the AI technology provides reduced lag and enhanced responsiveness for a truly immersive gaming session. With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics, gamers can enjoy ray tracing and AI-driven enhancements like DLSS for ultra-realistic gameplay.

Beyond gaming, the HP Victus 15 also caters to productivity, featuring Microsoft Office 2024 pre-installed for enhanced work functionality, along with a 1-year free subscription to Microsoft 365 for access to cloud-based tools and collaboration features.

Key features of the HP Victus 15:

Cooling: Equipped with HP's OMEN Tempest Cooling system and an IR thermopile sensor for accurate temperature control.

Customization: 16GB DDR5 RAM is upgradeable to suit changing gaming or work needs.

Display: A 144Hz Full HD anti-glare screen reduces motion blur and ghosting for ultra-smooth gameplay.

Anti-glare Panel: The 300 nits anti-glare panel minimizes reflections for better outdoor visibility.

Design: The micro-edge display allows for a larger screen in a smaller frame, delivering an efficient, flicker-free experience.

Portability: Weighing 2.29 kg, it comes with a backlit full-size keyboard and numeric keypad.

Battery: The 70WHR battery ensures extended usage.

Pricing & Availability:

The HP Victus 15 laptop (model fb3025AX) is available online starting at Rs. 1,12,990, in the Atmosphere Blue color.