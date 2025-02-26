Why should you buy iQOO Neo 10 R? The key features which set it apart

The iQOO Neo 10R is coming to India on March 11, and it promises to be an exciting mix of performance and features. The mid-range smartphone is tailored to fit the needs of young users. It can be bought from Amazon and iQOO’s website. Here are five reasons why you should go for the iQOO Neo 10R:

What are the most useful features of the IQOO Neo 10 R?

Efficient processor: At the core of the model is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, powered by a 4nm process, providing lightning-fast performance with an AnTuTu rating of over 1.7 million. This means seamless multitasking, app switching without lag, and an uncompromised mobile experience. Gamers will be thrilled with smooth 90fps gaming for as long as five hours, a 2,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and an e-sports mode specifically for enhanced gaming.

Cool Under Pressure: A whopping 6043mm vapour cooling chamber provides fast heat dissipation, keeping the phone cool even under heavy gaming conditions.

Long-Lasting Battery, Lightning-Fast Charging: At just 7.98 mm thin, the Neo 10R houses a 6,400mAh battery, making it the thinnest in its class with this kind of big battery. 80W fast charging gets you back in the game quickly.

Immersive Screen and Breathtaking Photography: iQOO Neo 10R features a 1.5K AMOLED display, speculated to be 6.78 inches, with rich visuals. Take breathtaking pictures with the 50MP Sony OIS primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. A 32MP selfie camera provides sharp selfies, and support for 4K 60fps video recording takes your videography to the next level.

Style and Substance: Coming in the colour options Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium, the iQOO Neo 10R is as suave as it gets.

Powered by its world-class features coupled with competitive costs, the iQOO Neo 10R is a market force to reckon with.