Hot Shots, Part Deux

While the Ace Pro 2 retains the same image sensor size from the Ace Pro, you can now record 8K footage in 25 and 30fps as well, plus there are improvements in dynamic range and HDR recording helped by the new new 5nm AI Chip that sits alongside the image processing Pro Imaging Chip. Insta360 makes a big deal about the 8K/30fps action cam footage that you can get straight out of the Ace Pro 2, even if it’s a feature very few folks will end up using due to massive file sizes and reduced recording times due to overheating – granted, you will see it only after 30-45 minutes of shooting, but it will mean you’ll use 8K videos as an exception rather than all time. One quickly realized instead that the Ace Pro 2 is supremely capable of delivering smooth, hyper-stabilized and detailed 4K footage, which it captures at up to 60fps for regular video and 120fps for slow-motion capture. It’s particularly impressive in low-light conditions, at least by action camera standards, and even offers log recording for pros looking for post-production color grading. Pros will also appreciate the timecode for multi camera synching and a pre-recording mode, which records up to 120 seconds before the shutter is pressed, crucial for when you’ve set up the shot but don’t know exactly when the action will occur.

Now, if you want the Ace Pro 2 to do double duty as a dashcam en route to all your adventure destinations, it packs in loop recording in a dedicated dashcam mode that only overwrites the oldest file when a storage limit is hit. And, while you can pop the memory card out and edit the videos directly on the computer, the Insta360 smartphone app is a huge part of their portfolio, allowing you to quickly connect to the camera, alter settings, browse media and edit directly on the phone to share on social media. There’s even an AI-powered editor to quickly pull together the highlights to assemble short videos from content captured. As with the latest GoPro, GPS is back after the omission in the Ace Pro.

Battery life on the Ace Pro 2 is slightly boosted as well, with the larger 1800mAh battery lasting for nearly 2.5 hours of 4K/30fps video on a full charge, and a little over an hour of HDR 4K/60fps. In a pinch, you can charge your phone or wireless mic/earbuds via the Ace Pro 2’s reverse charging feature and even use it as a webcam when plugged into a computer. In all, the Ace Pro 2 is a great purchase that one can easily recommend, assuming you aren’t heavily invested in DJI or GoPro accessories and are looking for an action camera that goes the extra distance.

Rating: 9/10

Price: Rs. 45,990