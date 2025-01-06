LOGIC unveils Estilo Luxe

LOGIC has introduced Estilo Luxe, a sophisticated addition to its premium LED display portfolio, merging cutting-edge technology, stunning visuals, and timeless design. Created for discerning users, Estilo Luxe exemplifies how innovation and luxury can redefine the display experience.

At its core, Estilo Luxe features COB (Chip on Board) technology, a groundbreaking advancement in LED videowalls. This technology ensures exceptional brightness, high contrast ratios, and minimized pixel gaps, delivering sharp, vibrant visuals from every angle. The deep black substrate enhances contrast and produces rich, lifelike colors, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Streamlining user experience, Estilo Luxe is equipped with a built-in SoC (System on Chip), eliminating the need for external devices and complicated setups. This integrated system supports seamless content management, plug-and-play functionality, and effortless source switching, offering a perfect blend of sophistication and simplicity.

The display’s ultra-slim profile of just 31mm and minimalist design seamlessly integrate into premium environments, whether wall-mounted or showcased on sleek floor stands. Its elegant aesthetic makes it ideal for boardrooms, executive lounges, luxury retail spaces, and high-end interiors. With a wide 170° cinematic viewing angle, Estilo Luxe ensures a perfect view from every seat, delivering an immersive visual experience.

Engineered for durability, Estilo Luxe features an IP54-rated build, offering protection against dust and splashes for reliable performance in demanding environments. This robust design ensures long-lasting use, making it suitable for both professional and personal settings.

Enhancing the audiovisual experience, Estilo Luxe includes built-in 30W dual speakers that provide rich, immersive sound without requiring external audio equipment. The seamless integration of superior visuals and audio transforms any space into a multisensory masterpiece.

Offering Full HD and 4K resolution, Estilo Luxe delivers outstanding clarity and adjustable brightness settings for comfortable extended viewing. Whether for professional presentations, luxury retail displays, or high-end home entertainment, Estilo Luxe redefines visual experiences with its flawless combination of performance, design, and practicality.