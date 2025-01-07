CES 2025: HP’s OMEN AI transforms gaming with One-Click optimization

At CES 2025, HP Inc. unveiled its latest lineup of OMEN and HyperX gaming solutions, designed to elevate the gaming experience to new heights.

Catering to Gamer Demands

Modern PC gamers prioritize powerful and customizable technology. With three-quarters upgrading devices for enhanced performance and features, and over half seeking personalized options, HP’s newest innovations deliver. The OMEN Max 16 Laptop, powered by OMEN AI, ensures seamless gameplay with automatic, real-time performance and thermal adjustments.

OMEN AI: Simplifying Optimization

OMEN AI Beta revolutionizes gaming performance with a one-click optimization tool, eliminating hours of trial and error. This cutting-edge software tailors settings to individual games and hardware, prioritizing optimal FPS – a critical factor for 85% of gamers. Supporting titles like Counter-Strike 2, OMEN AI continually adapts to improve performance over time, offering a hassle-free gaming experience.

OMEN MAX 16: Peak Gaming Performance

Built for performance, the OMEN Max 16 empowers gamers to excel in demanding titles with advanced specs, including up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 or AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 processors, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs. Features like the new Unleashed Mode in OMEN Gaming Hub allow gamers to fine-tune power settings for maximum performance.

Other highlights include:

Enhanced Cooling : OMEN Cryo Compound and Tempest Cooling Pro ensure superior thermal management and longevity.

Sleek Design : Offered in Ceramic White or Shadow Black with customizable RGB lighting and per-key RGB keyboard options.

Seamless Connectivity: HP’s Ultra Low Latency Gen 3 technology allows for smooth integration with HyperX peripherals.

OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor

OMEN’s first smart monitor, the OMEN 32x, integrates Google TV™ to streamline cloud gaming, streaming, and smart home apps. Featuring a 4K UHD 144Hz display, it supports multiple devices, including consoles and PCs, and allows streamers to broadcast across platforms directly from the monitor.

HyperX Pulsefire Saga Mice

The new Pulsefire Saga series introduces modular customization, offering up to 16 configurations for an optimized gaming experience. The Saga Pro features dual wireless connectivity and Instant Pair with select OMEN laptops, eliminating dongle requirements. For additional personalization, gamers can 3D-print custom components.

Pricing and Availability