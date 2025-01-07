MSI unveils new laptop lineup featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series at CES 2025

MSI, a global leader in premium laptops, showcased its latest lineup at CES 2025, blending luxury, extreme performance, and cutting-edge technology. Highlights include the new Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth, featuring a hand-drawn dragon design inspired by Norse mythology, alongside upgraded Titan, Raider, Vector, and Stealth series laptops. These devices are equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2, AMD Ryzen 9000, and AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, delivering top-tier gaming and AI-powered performance.

Next-Generation Gaming and AI Performance

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, offer unparalleled graphics fidelity, AI-driven features, and cutting-edge tools like NVIDIA DLSS 4 and Studio. Paired with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and AMD Ryzen 9000/AI 300 Series CPUs, MSI laptops deliver up to 15% better performance and advanced AI capabilities, making them ideal for both gamers and creators.

Innovative Features for Enhanced User Experience

MSI introduces groundbreaking advancements, including:

Cooling Solutions : An innovative SSD heat pipe reduces PCIe Gen 5 SSD temperatures by up to 10°C for stable performance.

Super RAID 5 : Combines Gen5 and Gen4 SSDs for blazing-fast read speeds up to 18,000 MB/s.

MSI AI Robot: A locally deployed AI Assistant developed with NVIDIA for offline natural language control, enhancing laptop usability.

Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth

This limited-edition laptop combines hand-drawn dragon motifs and Nordic rune designs with extreme gaming performance, achieving a stunning metallic sheen and refined texture. It embodies the power and resilience of Norse mythology while delivering up to 270W of system power with OverBoost Ultra Technology.

Refreshed High-Performance Series

The Titan, Raider, Vector, and Stealth series now feature 18-inch options, offering desktop-level power with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPUs, Thunderbolt 5 support, and DDR5-6400 memory. The Stealth lineup, featuring AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, includes the lightest 18-inch laptop on the market, combining style, durability, and advanced AI capabilities.

Versatile Options for Gamers and Professionals

MSI’s Crosshair and Pulse series, powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPUs, cater to a wide range of performance needs. For professionals, the new Venture/VenturePro series combines robust performance with NVIDIA GPUs and enhanced cooling, delivering productivity and stability in sizes from 14" to 17".

With its latest lineup, MSI continues to redefine innovation, offering exceptional performance and advanced AI solutions for gamers, creators, and professionals alike.