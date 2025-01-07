Samsung to launch new Galaxy smartphones with advanced AI in US this month

Samsung is set to unveil its latest Galaxy smartphones featuring advanced AI capabilities during this month's Galaxy Unpacked event in the United States, according to company officials.

Scheduled for January 22 at 10 a.m. (U.S. time) in San Jose, California, the event will focus on the theme, "The Next Big Leap in Mobile AI Experiences," as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Samsung's invitation highlights its commitment to enhancing mobile AI through "natural and intuitive Galaxy AI."

Although the company has not disclosed the full product lineup, the event is expected to feature the Galaxy S25 flagship series, including a new ultra-slim model touted as the thinnest Galaxy S device to date. Further details about the devices remain under wraps.

The event will be livestreamed on Samsung's official website and YouTube channel. Samsung traditionally hosts its biannual Unpacked events in winter and summer, with last year's winter event held in San Jose to showcase the Galaxy S24 series, followed by a summer event in Paris unveiling foldable smartphones and a new wearable device.

In addition to launching the new Galaxy S series, Samsung aims to increase sales of its foldable smartphones by over 10%, emphasizing enhanced AI capabilities. Last year, the company announced plans to integrate Galaxy AI across approximately 200 million devices, offering the service free until 2025.