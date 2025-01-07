Satya Nadella announces $3 billion investment to boost AI, cloud infrastructure in India

Satya Nadella, Microsoft Chairman and CEO, has announced a $3 billion investment to strengthen AI and cloud infrastructure in India over the next two years. The initiative, revealed in Bengaluru on January 7, aims to drive AI innovation and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

As part of this effort, Microsoft plans to train 10 million Indians in AI by 2030, building on its achievement of already skilling 2.4 million people, including civil servants, students, and individuals with disabilities. Nadella emphasized India’s role as a global leader in AI innovation and highlighted the company’s commitment to ensuring AI benefits reach people and organizations across the country.

During his visit, Nadella met with PM Modi, who expressed enthusiasm about Microsoft’s expansion and investment plans. Microsoft also launched an 'AI Innovation Network' at its Research Lab to bridge the gap between research and practical business solutions. The company has partnered with SaaSBoomi to advance India’s AI and SaaS ecosystems, aiming to support over 5,000 startups, empower 10,000 entrepreneurs, and create more than 200,000 new jobs.

Microsoft plans to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure, adding to its existing three data center regions in India, with a fourth scheduled to go live by 2026. This investment will help create a scalable AI ecosystem to meet the needs of India's growing AI startups and research communities.

Additionally, Microsoft reaffirmed its commitment to equipping 10 million more Indians with essential AI skills by 2030. Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, praised the initiative, stating that India’s youth and tech talent are pivotal to shaping the future of AI. The collaboration with global leaders like Microsoft, he noted, is instrumental in driving innovation, job creation, and bridging the digital divide through the 'AI for India' mission.