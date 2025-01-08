Acer reveals new gaming and AI-driven PCs at CES 2025

Acer Nitro V Series Laptops

Acer has expanded its gaming portfolio with the introduction of the new Nitro V series laptops. Available in multiple screen sizes (14", 15", 16", and 17"), these laptops are powered by the latest processors, including the AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 with up to 50 AI TOPS and Intel Core 7 240H, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPUs featuring DLSS 3.5. The Nitro V 15, with its sleek design, offers enhanced gaming performance and multitasking capabilities.

Acer Nitro Blaze 8 & 11 Handheld Gaming Devices

Acer has also launched the Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11, handheld gaming devices designed for immersive, high-performance gameplay. Powered by AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with up to 39 AI TOPS, these devices boast up to 2TB storage, 16GB LPDDR5x memory, and WQXGA touch displays with refresh rates up to 144 Hz. Additionally, the portable Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller offers a foldable design and fast charging for on-the-go gaming.

Acer Swift Go and Aspire AI Laptops

Acer’s new Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI laptops feature anodized aluminum chassis, dual display options (OLED or IPS), and advanced AI capabilities powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors. The Aspire 14 AI laptop offers simplicity, long battery life, and affordability, while the Aspire S AI and Aspire C AI desktops showcase sleek, minimalist designs. The compact Acer Revo Box AI provides essential PC features in a space-saving form factor.

Sustainability with Aspire Vero and Swift Go

The Aspire Vero 16 laptop demonstrates Acer’s commitment to sustainability, with over 70% of its chassis made from recycled and bio-based materials. It features an easy-to-repair design and was named a CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree. The Swift Go series laptops offer lightweight builds, 3K OLED or 2K IPS displays, and Intel Core Ultra 200H processors with AI tools.

Next-Gen Gaming with Predator Helios AI Laptops

Acer has unveiled the powerful Predator Helios 16 AI and Predator Helios 18 AI, featuring Intel Core™ Ultra 9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 GPUs. The laptops come with advanced cooling technology and options for OLED and Mini LED displays. The slim Predator Helios Neo 16S AI laptop offers a high-performance OLED display and a thin, modern design. Acer also introduced the Predator XB323QX gaming monitor, a 31.5-inch 5K display with NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar technology and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

With this expansive lineup from Acer’s CES 2025 announcement, Acer continues to innovate across gaming, AI, and sustainability, offering products tailored to gamers, creators, and everyday users.