Crossbeats launches LumeX projector

Crossbeats has expanded its portfolio by venturing into the home projector market with the launch of LumeX. Aiming to revolutionize visual entertainment, LumeX is designed to redefine how users enjoy movies, gaming, and presentations at home or work. With advanced technology and a lifestyle-centric design, this new projector stands out for its unique, user-friendly features.

Far from being just another projector, the LumeX delivers an immersive entertainment experience for modern users. Featuring stunning 4K resolution with HDR support, every frame comes alive with vibrant colors, lifelike details, and deep contrasts, creating a cinematic experience right at home. Powered by 14,000 lumens of brightness and cutting-edge Tri-Color Laser technology, the LumeX ensures precise color accuracy and realism, making every scene truly captivating.

The LumeX is thoughtfully crafted with users in mind, offering a massive 300-inch projection range that adapts to any space. Whether it’s a cozy bedroom or a large hall, its auto-adaptive light adjustment ensures clear visuals in any lighting condition. Smart keystone correction and electronic autofocus make setup effortless, delivering distortion-free visuals from any angle.

Taking entertainment to the next level, the LumeX features built-in Android 13 and supports popular OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar. Paired with a 10W built-in speaker, the device provides an all-in-one audio-visual experience, eliminating the need for additional accessories. Whether it’s a movie night with friends or a high-intensity gaming session, LumeX ensures users are fully immersed.

With a lamp life of 50,000 hours and dual turbo-cooling technology, the LumeX is engineered for longevity, offering hours of uninterrupted entertainment. Its sleek, portable design, complemented by a built-in stand, makes it perfect for various settings—home theaters, office presentations, or outdoor gatherings.

More than just a device, the LumeX is designed to bring people together, create memorable experiences, and seamlessly fit into the urban lifestyle. Priced at an introductory INR 9,999, the LumeX is now available online.