Noise revolutionizes connected wearables at CES 2025

Noise made a landmark appearance at CES 2025, showcasing its flagship innovations, including the Luna Ring Gen 2.0 and the ColorFit Pro 6 series. This milestone underscores Noise’s commitment to reshaping the global connected lifestyle space with its Made-in-India approach, delivering elevated experiences to users worldwide.

Noise’s participation at CES marks a significant step in spotlighting Indian technological innovation on a global platform. CES offers an opportunity to present its premium products to an international audience while highlighting India’s growing influence in the tech industry. As the first Indian brand to rank among the top three global smartwatch companies, Noise has maintained its position as India’s market leader for nearly 20 quarters, earning global recognition for its innovation and resilience.

The Luna Ring Gen 2.0 took center stage at CES as the world’s first AI-powered smart ring. Made from fighter jet-grade titanium, the award-winning ring offers advanced AI-driven insights to monitor multiple biomarkers, including stress, sleep, heart health, blood oxygen, and women’s health. Validated by Philips Biosensing with 98.2% accuracy, the Luna Ring provides workout and nutrition guidance based on the collected data and boasts an impressive 30-day battery life, making it one of the longest-lasting smart wearables globally. Pre-bookings for the Luna Ring Gen 2.0 start on January 9, 2025, with deliveries expected by March 2025.

Additionally, Noise unveiled the ColorFit Pro 6 series, a smartwatch designed for users who demand precision, innovation, and seamless usability. Combining advanced AI capabilities, high performance, and sleek design, the ColorFit Pro 6 redefines wearable technology by bringing intelligence directly to the wrist.

Price & Availability

Noise’s flagship products revealed at CES 2025 will be released in phases, with specific availability details to follow soon.