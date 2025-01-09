Gadgets of the week: Transparent Brutalist speaker, Merrel - Speedarc Surge Boa, Novy - Undercover and Ubon PB X-116

Transparent - Brutalist Speaker
The Brutalist speaker is crafted from 70% recycled aluminium, delivers optimal acoustics and has a sculptural appearance. Brutalist has Wifi and multi-room audio support along with BT 5.2 and 2 x Line in. It also connects via Spotify Connect, Airplay 2, Tidal Connect, Amazon Music and is Alexa compatible. Thanks to specially placed acoustical component modules you get a rich, detailed sound with a vast reach across a room. The speaker is inspired by a style of architecture from the 1950s - 70s characterised by simple block structures and the honest use of raw materials like concrete or metals. INR 3.4 lakhs. transpa.ren
Merrel - SpeedARC Surge BOA
Merrel’s most innovative and athletic hiking shoe is engineered to transition seamlessly from city streets to rugged trails with comfort and technology built in. The new SpeedARC midsole system features active response coils crafted with FloatPro tech and Flexplate. The shoe also features a double BOA lacing system and the Matrix upper. The proprietary design delivers incredible shock-absorbing stability as well as maximum energy return. This light hiking shoe works effortlessly from the streets to trails making four miles seem like two! INR 25,000. merrel.com
Novy - Undercover
Novy’s Induction Undercover is a hob invisibly integrated into the kitchen worktop/countertop so that your cooking environment appears seamless and aesthetic. With its minimalist design (only subtle centre points and LED indicators are visible), you also get a multifunctional worktop optimising kitchen space. The scratch/stain resistant Dekton surface makes cleaning easy. The hob has 3 or 4 cooking zones offering 3700W of power and is controlled by the Novy controller for functions including presets, grill functions and flex zones. Available in more than 40 finishes to enhance the kitchen/cooking experience. Price on Request. Novy.com
Ubon’s PB X-116 is an ultra useful powerbank which charges devices rapidly and comes with its own built-in cables. The 10000mAh powerbank allows me to rapidly charge my iPhone (50% in 30 minutes) twice fully and my android devices a full charge and an added 60% charge (approximately). I have started appreciating the presence of built-in cables on powerbanks now as it makes it easier to carry around a single unit for backup recharge. The X-116 has a Type-C and iOS(Lightning) cable built in which are sufficiently long to recharge your devices. The 22.5W powerbank in addition has two Type-C output ports and a USB for charging additional devices using a cable. The feature-filled powerbank also comes with overcharge and short-circuit protection. Available in three colours. INR 2,499. ubonindia.com
Ruark R3S
For those of you who love/own CDs (Compact Discs) looking for class leading audio from a single speaker with enhanced stereo, look no further than Ruark’s R3S. It has a quality slot loading CD player, BT 5 receiver, wifi streaming and SmartRadio with Fm built in and multiple outputs and inputs. It can also directly connect to Spotify Connect and Amazon Music while providing adjustable Bass and treble settings onboard. The R3S also looks great on a tabletop or a desk and comes with alarms, timers and a remote control. INR 1.03 lakhs. ruarkaudio.in
Razer Freyia
The Freyja is a HD Haptic gaming cushion which aims to provide an immersive experience for gamers. Now you can experience layered and tactile sensations that mirror the direction, intensity and duration of in-game audio. Powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics, Freyja supports all audio-enabled content including movies and music. It also fits most gaming and office chairs and is compatible with PC and android devices. INR 25,800. razer.com
Longines Conquest Heritage
This beautiful “Year of the Snake” special edition from Longines has an intricately engraved mystical snake holding a Lingzhi mushroom in its mouth. For me it’s the vibrant Sunray gradient red domed dial adorned with gilt hands and indexes that really knocks it out of the park. The 40mm watch is ideal for most wrists while the internals are powered by the exclusive Longines L888.5 calibre equipped with a silicon balance-spring and a power reserve up to 72 hours. An excellent watch to invest in this year. INR 2.96. lakhs. longines.com