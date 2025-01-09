Gadgets of the week: Transparent Brutalist speaker, Merrel - Speedarc Surge Boa, Novy - Undercover and Ubon PB X-116

Ubon’s PB X-116 is an ultra useful powerbank which charges devices rapidly and comes with its own built-in cables. The 10000mAh powerbank allows me to rapidly charge my iPhone (50% in 30 minutes) twice fully and my android devices a full charge and an added 60% charge (approximately). I have started appreciating the presence of built-in cables on powerbanks now as it makes it easier to carry around a single unit for backup recharge. The X-116 has a Type-C and iOS(Lightning) cable built in which are sufficiently long to recharge your devices. The 22.5W powerbank in addition has two Type-C output ports and a USB for charging additional devices using a cable. The feature-filled powerbank also comes with overcharge and short-circuit protection. Available in three colours. INR 2,499. ubonindia.com