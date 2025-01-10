DailyObjects launches LOOP power banks

DailyObjects introduces LOOP, an innovative range of wireless power banks featuring the latest Qi2 technology for faster, safer, and more efficient 15W magnetic wireless charging.

LOOP is designed to meet the needs of today's fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyle, providing essential portable power backup. With the ability to deliver up to four wireless charges, LOOP ensures your devices stay powered for all your activities.

The LOOP Power Bank has earned Qi2 certification from the Wireless Power Consortium after extensive lab testing on key criteria such as safety, performance, and compatibility. Equipped with Qi2-enabled technology, LOOP offers high-speed wireless charging and a magnetic-locking mechanism for Qi2-compatible devices, including iPhones (12 and newer) and future Android models that will adopt Qi2.

Available in three capacities—5000mAh, 10,000mAh, and 20,000mAh—the 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh versions also feature built-in wireless charging for Apple Watches. The 20,000mAh model can charge a smartphone 3-4 times.

True to DailyObjects' design-first philosophy, LOOP showcases an advanced design crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum, featuring a signature loop pattern, a retractable stand, and two bold color options: Titanium and Black.

Introduced by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) in 2023, the Qi2 wireless power standards have rapidly gained momentum. The WPC also certifies Qi2 products to ensure quality and safety.

LOOP is now available on the DailyObjects website and will soon be listed on other e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.