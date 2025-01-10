OPPO Reno13 series launched in India

OPPO India has launched its latest Reno13 Series, consisting of the Reno13 and Reno13 Pro smartphones, packed with advanced features to cater to both performance and creativity. These devices come with cutting-edge camera systems, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging for all-around performance. Notably, they also feature an ultra-durable build with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability in various conditions.

Premium Design and Durability

The Reno13 Series boasts a sleek, flagship-grade design made from aerospace-grade aluminum, complemented by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back. The Reno13 Pro’s Mist Lavender and the Reno13’s Ivory White variant both showcase a unique matte-gloss texture, created through advanced laser etching techniques. Additionally, OPPO has introduced an exclusive Luminous Blue color for India, featuring a glowing effect around the camera module. The devices also integrate OPPO's All-Round Armour architecture for enhanced shock protection and are tested for submersion in freshwater up to 2 meters.

Stunning Display and Eye Comfort

Both models come with an impressive 120Hz Smart Adaptive 1.5K OLED ProXDR display, offering vibrant colors and sharp details. The Reno13 Pro's larger 6.83-inch screen offers a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive, bezel-less viewing experience, while the standard Reno13 features a 6.59-inch display. With a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, the screens remain clear even under direct sunlight. Additionally, OPPO's hardware-based low-blue-light technology, certified by BOE SGS, ensures eye comfort during extended usage.

AI-Powered Photography and Videography

The Reno13 Series is equipped with AI-powered camera features, offering enhanced creative control. The Reno13 Pro includes a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary, 50MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The standard Reno13 features a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP monochrome lens. With OPPO's GenAI, users can enjoy features like AI Livephoto, AI Clarity, and AI Imaging to enhance photo quality, adjust portraits, and even remove reflections or unwanted objects.

The Pro’s telephoto lens allows for detailed zoom shots up to 120X with AI Zoom capabilities, while the tri-microphone system and Audio Zoom help capture crystal-clear sound during videos. The Reno13 Series also supports dual 4K video recording from both front and back cameras simultaneously, ideal for content creators.

Powerful Performance and Long Battery Life

The Reno13 Series features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, built on a 4nm process, delivering up to 60% better performance and 55% improved efficiency compared to previous models. The Reno13 has a 5,600mAh battery, while the Pro variant comes with a 5,800mAh battery, both supporting 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, ensuring quick recharges. OPPO claims an extended 5-year battery lifespan, compared to the previous generation’s 4 years. For gaming enthusiasts, the AI HyperBoost system ensures smooth gameplay, and the AI Multi-Cooling System prevents overheating during extended use.

ColorOS 15 and GenAI Integration

Running on OPPO's latest ColorOS 15, the Reno13 Series offers a smooth, AI-powered user experience. Features like Tap-to-Share make it easier to share Livephotos with iOS devices, while GenAI tools in apps like Documents, AI Toolbox 2.0, and Google Gemini boost productivity, making this device an excellent choice for professionals.

Price and Availability

The Reno13 Pro starts at INR 49,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and INR 54,999 for the 12GB+512GB model, while the Reno13 is priced at INR 37,999 for 8GB+128GB and INR 39,999 for 8GB+256GB.