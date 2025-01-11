BenQ unveils the GW2790Q monitor

BenQ, a global leader in display technology, has launched the GW2790Q monitor, a 27-inch QHD 2K IPS display designed to deliver an immersive visual experience while prioritizing productivity and eye comfort.

The GW2790Q features a stunning 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, and 99% sRGB color coverage for vibrant, true-to-life colors. With dual HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2, the monitor ensures seamless connectivity, making it ideal for creative projects, office work, coding, or gaming. Its compact and space-efficient design integrates effortlessly into any workspace or entertainment setup.

The monitor incorporates BenQ’s innovative Brightness Intelligence Gen 2, which adjusts screen brightness based on ambient lighting. Additional eye care features, including Low Blue Light Plus and Flicker-Free technology, reduce eye strain and fatigue during extended use. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light and flicker-free performance, the GW2790Q also includes specialized modes such as M-Book, E-Paper, Coding, Cinema, Color Weakness, and RPF 35 Eye-Safe 2.0 certification for enhanced comfort.

“We are thrilled to introduce the latest addition to the BenQ Home and Office series,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India. “Combining vibrant visuals, smooth refresh rates, and cutting-edge eye care technology, the GW2790Q monitor offers an unmatched viewing experience while minimizing eye strain for long hours of use.”

Key Features

Immersive Visuals

27” QHD IPS Display: Delivers sharp, detailed, and engaging visuals.

100Hz Refresh Rate: Ensures smooth performance for gaming and multimedia.

99% sRGB Coverage: Provides accurate and vivid color reproduction.

1500:1 Native Contrast Ratio: Creates sharp, lifelike content with deep contrast.

Seamless Connectivity

Dual HDMI 2.0 & DisplayPort 1.2: Enable connectivity with multiple devices.

5-Way Adjustable Hotkey: Quickly customize display settings.

VESA-Certified Media Sync: Guarantees optimal performance and compatibility.

Extensive Eye Care

TÜV Rheinland Certified & RPF 35 Compliant: Ensures low blue light and flicker-free comfort.

Brightness Intelligence Gen 2: Automatically adjusts brightness for optimal eye comfort.

Specialized Modes: M-Book Mode: Aligns colors with MacBook displays. E-Paper Mode: Mimics paper for comfortable reading. Coding Mode: Enhances text clarity for programmers. Color Weakness Mode: Supports users with color vision deficiencies.



Price and Availability

The GW2790Q is available at a special launch price of ₹14,990. It can be purchased through the BenQ e-store, leading e-commerce platforms, and IT retail stores.