Nu Republic launches Cyberstud X8

Nu Republic, India’s leading lifestyle technology brand known for its cutting-edge “wear-tech” products, proudly introduces the Cyberstud X8 True Wireless Earbuds—your ultimate companion for incredible sound, bold style, and unstoppable energy.

These earbuds are more than just audio gear—they’re a fashion statement. Designed with breathing LED lights, the Cyberstud X8 pulses with style, making them the perfect accessory for your airport looks, gym sessions, or everyday streetwear. They don’t just deliver amazing sound—they elevate your vibe.

The earbuds feature a futuristic design with a premium metallic finish and bold mecha-inspired aesthetics. Sharp edges, dynamic lines, and a high-tech feel make them ideal for trendsetters who value innovation and individuality. Whether you’re into gadgets or accessories, these earbuds scream modern sophistication.

Equipped with X-Bass Technology, the Cyberstud X8 delivers powerful, deep bass that immerses you completely. Whether gaming with its 40ms low latency mode or enjoying music in dual modes (Game/Music), the sound quality is sharp, immersive, and truly next-level.

The earbuds also feature ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and dual microphones, ensuring crystal-clear voice quality during calls, even in noisy surroundings. Combined with the LED lights, the Cyberstud X8 exudes cyberpunk vibes, setting you apart in meetings, gaming marathons, or casual hangouts.

With an impressive 56 hours of playtime and a Type-C fast-charging case, these earbuds are designed to keep up with your non-stop lifestyle. Splash and sweat resistance make them ideal for workouts or long commutes, while their lightweight design ensures all-day comfort.

Priced at INR 899 and available online.

