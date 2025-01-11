OPPO launches short film series showcasing Reno13’s advanced AI features

OPPO India has taken the success of its Reno13 Series campaign #LiveInTheMoment to the next level by launching a series of short films featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and Vedang Raina. Inspired by the timeless movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the trio recreates iconic moments, blending adventure and camaraderie while showcasing the Reno13 Series’ cutting-edge features.

. Each film highlights the smartphone as a key AI-powered companion, with features like AI LivePhoto, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, and underwater photography mode, demonstrating its ability to capture unforgettable memories. The films are being released gradually across OPPO India’s social media platforms and OTT channels.

Highlights from the Films:

Beachside Bar Prank: The first film features Siddhant attempting a prank on a middle-aged man, only to be double-crossed by Ishaan and Vedang. Ishaan captures Siddhant’s priceless expressions using Reno13’s AI LivePhoto in stunning 2K clarity. Poolside Fun: In the second film, Ishaan convinces Vedang to dive into the pool with Siddhant joining in. The trio uses Reno13’s underwater photography mode to capture vivid and clear moments, highlighting its IP66, IP68, and IP69 water-resistance certifications. Flamenco Night: A lively Flamenco-themed party sets the stage for the third film, where Ishaan dances with a performer. Siddhant uses the AI Unblur feature to snap vibrant, motion-perfect photos of the duo. Car Prank with a Twist: The final film shows Siddhant taking a work call in a quirky outfit while Ishaan and Vedang relax in the car. Vedang uses Reno13’s AI Reflection Remover to capture a flawless photo, free of window glare.

The OPPO Reno13 Series will be available starting January 11, 2025. The Reno13 Pro is priced at ₹49,999 (12GB+256GB) and ₹54,999 (12GB+512GB), while the Reno13 is available at ₹37,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹39,999 (8GB+256GB).