Revolutionizing community living: ADDA.io’s latest initiative

ADDA.io recently hosted an exclusive workshop in collaboration with the Bangalore Apartments' Federation. The event, which drew over 100 representatives from high-profile communities like Godrej E City, Brigade Orchards, and Prestige Ferns Residency, aimed to provide Estate Managers with the tools and strategies needed to improve community living. This initiative seeks to elevate the living standards of over 200 million Indians residing in gated communities.

As India’s apartment living continues to grow, Estate Managers play a crucial role in managing everything from plumbing and landscaping to resolving conflicts among residents. However, there is a lack of formal training for these professionals. ADDA.io Co-Founder and CEO San Banerjee highlighted this gap, stating, “Estate Managers are essential, but there are no dedicated training programs to support them. Our goal is to offer practical guidance and help them thrive in their roles.”

The workshop covered critical issues faced by Estate Managers. Anthony Joseph, Estate Manager at Prestige Ferns Residency, shared the challenges of overseeing large-scale communities. “Managing everything from accounting to resident disputes is a huge responsibility,” he explained. Other key speakers included Vinod KC, an Estate Manager at Brigade Developers, who shared best practices for builder-to-manager handovers, and Suresh Babu, who provided insights on managing resident conflicts.

Malini Parmar, co-founder of Stonesoup.in, tackled waste management issues in large communities, offering solutions like waste segregation and composting that can reduce waste by up to 80%. The event also included advice on financial compliance from CA Vinay Thyagaraj, helping communities avoid costly penalties.

The workshop comes shortly after ADDA.io was named "Best Tenant Engagement Solution of the Year" at the World Realty Congress for the third year in a row, solidifying its leadership in housing society management.