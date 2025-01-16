Aghathiyaa: Redefining Indian cinema through gaming

The official game of Aghathiyaa, the much-awaited fantasy-horror thriller, takes center stage as a groundbreaking initiative in Tamil cinema, redefining how movies connect with audiences. This first-of-its-kind gaming venture brings the film’s gripping narrative to life, inviting players to dive into the eerie, fantastical world of Aghathiyaa. Featuring Angels and Devils modeled after the characters of Jiiva and Arjun Sarja, the game offers an immersive adventure that allows players of all ages to explore the richly imagined universe and engage deeply with the story.

Co-producer Aneesh Arjun Dev, the visionary behind this innovative initiative, shared, “The game is designed with simplicity in mind, ensuring even first-time players can enjoy it effortlessly. With characters inspired by Jiiva and Arjun as angels and Edward and his associates as devils, it will strike a chord with younger audiences and build excitement around the film’s unique storyline.”

Actor Jiiva, thrilled about his digital transformation, remarked, “Seeing myself in a game is surreal. As a gaming enthusiast, I’m excited about how this initiative will spark curiosity among younger audiences and introduce them to Aghathiyaa in a fresh way.”

Lead actress Raashii Khanna added, “This is such an innovative way to promote a film. By reaching millennials and Gen Z through gaming, we’re exploring a dynamic new form of entertainment. I’m thrilled to be part of something so novel.”

Launched alongside the film’s second single, “En Iniya Pon Nilave,” composed by the Little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja, the game paves the way for Aghathiyaa’s grand pan-India release on January 31, 2025. By merging cinema and gaming, this initiative sets a new standard for engaging audiences beyond traditional mediums.