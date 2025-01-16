LinkedIn rolls out new AI feature for job seekers and recruiters

LinkedIn has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature designed to assist job seekers in finding suitable roles and help recruiters identify the right candidates.

This innovative feature enables job seekers to evaluate how their skills and experience align with open positions.

"With just one click, users can access detailed insights into the qualifications they meet and those they may lack, helping them make informed decisions about whether to apply," LinkedIn explained. The tool aims to streamline job searches by guiding users toward opportunities where they are more likely to succeed.

The "Job Match" feature will be rolled out globally in English over the next few weeks, with support for additional languages to follow, according to Rohan Rajiv, Product Lead at LinkedIn Talent Solutions.

The launch coincides with LinkedIn's latest report highlighting the growing challenges of job searching and talent acquisition. The report revealed that 82% of professionals in India plan to look for new jobs this year, but over half (55%) believe the job search has become more difficult. Furthermore, 49% of job seekers are applying to more roles but receiving fewer responses.

Recruiters are also facing hurdles, with 69% of Indian HR professionals reporting increased difficulty in finding qualified candidates. Nearly 27% of recruiters spend 3-5 hours daily reviewing applications, yet 55% say fewer than half the applications meet job requirements.

"The job market remains competitive, emphasizing the need for a more strategic approach to job hunting," said Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Senior Managing Editor for LinkedIn India. "Building relevant skills, maintaining an updated LinkedIn profile, and focusing on roles aligned with your expertise are crucial."

The new feature offers additional benefits for premium subscribers, such as a match rating (high, medium, or low) to evaluate their fit for a role. Premium users can also see their likelihood of being a "Top Applicant" and leverage AI tools to enhance their resumes and cover letters.

As the job market becomes more complex in 2025, LinkedIn's tools aim to help professionals stand out, find the right opportunities, and maximize their career potential.