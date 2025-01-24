Unix launches ACRO (UX-HP20) earbuds

Unix, a prominent Made-in-India brand in consumer electronics and mobile accessories, has expanded its audio lineup with the launch of ACRO (UX-HP20) high-bass earbuds. Designed to offer an immersive listening experience, these earbuds deliver deep bass, seamless connectivity, and an impressive 40-hour playtime, powered by a 200mAh battery. Priced at Rs 999/-, the ACRO (UX-HP20) earbuds are available at leading retail stores and on the Unix website.

Featuring Bluetooth V5.3, the Unix ACRO earbuds provide a stable connection within a 12-meter range. Their 13mm audio drivers enhance sound clarity, ensuring precise audio reproduction. Built for comfort and durability, the earbuds boast a sleek, ergonomic design suitable for prolonged use. The powerful bass output makes them ideal for workouts, travel, or everyday listening. Available in classic black and white, they also come with a premium silicone case for all-around protection.

With fast-charging technology, the 200mAh lithium-ion case battery fully charges in just 60 minutes, supporting up to 40 hours of playtime and an impressive 2,000 hours of standby time. Each earbud contains a 25mAh battery, which can be recharged up to four times using the case.

Unix takes pride in its advanced manufacturing facility in India, producing over a million mobile accessories annually. With a strong focus on innovation and craftsmanship, the brand continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.