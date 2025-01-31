Gadgets of the week: Orient Aquator IoT, Black+Decker 55” A1 series TV, Blaupunkt Atomik Knightz 100W and Ming 37.09 Uni

Black+Decker 55” A1 series TV

Black+Decker’s new 4K UHD TVs are great value for the price and the 55inch shown here is ideal for most rooms. The 55 inch A1 series Smart Google TV (BXTVGU55UD2875ATIN) is so easy to set up by yourself. The TV’s frameless design makes for an elegant look while visuals are top notch thanks to 4K HDR, AI image processing, Dolby Vision ATMOS, VRR, ALLM and MEMC. Dual band wifi and BT 5.2 connect seamlessly to provide exciting content courtesy Google TV with Android 14. I loved the sound from this TV for its clarity (especially for dialogue) and the 36W output for dynamic content. The Tv also has a 178° viewing angle and quality Black level optimisation. Streaming/ Casting movies and OTT is simple and a pleasure to view from this TV. I’d Highly recommend Black+Decker TVs and other appliances for their quality, features, functionality, durability and reasonable price points. INR 36,999 amazon.in