Gadgets of the week: Orient Aquator IoT, Black+Decker 55” A1 series TV, Blaupunkt Atomik Knightz 100W and Ming 37.09 Uni
Orient Aquator IoT
Orient Electric’s Aquator IoT is a worthy water heater with excellent functionality and smart features built in. I’ve been using the 15L version for a month and here are my observations. First off, the heater can be operated from anywhere (functions like temperature control and timers). I liked the Smart Mode which sets the temperature to highest to save time as well as the Eco Mode that sets optimum temp. to conserve energy. The tank is an Ultra-Diamond Glassline one which aims to provide 40% extra lifespan. The polymer body is IPX4 protected and is shock/splash proof. A smart LED indicates temperature, while pressure compatibility upto 8 bars helps in buildings of all heights. An excellent, must buy water heater in 2025! INR 10,799 orientelectric.com
Black+Decker 55” A1 series TV
Black+Decker’s new 4K UHD TVs are great value for the price and the 55inch shown here is ideal for most rooms. The 55 inch A1 series Smart Google TV (BXTVGU55UD2875ATIN) is so easy to set up by yourself. The TV’s frameless design makes for an elegant look while visuals are top notch thanks to 4K HDR, AI image processing, Dolby Vision ATMOS, VRR, ALLM and MEMC. Dual band wifi and BT 5.2 connect seamlessly to provide exciting content courtesy Google TV with Android 14. I loved the sound from this TV for its clarity (especially for dialogue) and the 36W output for dynamic content. The Tv also has a 178° viewing angle and quality Black level optimisation. Streaming/ Casting movies and OTT is simple and a pleasure to view from this TV. I’d Highly recommend Black+Decker TVs and other appliances for their quality, features, functionality, durability and reasonable price points. INR 36,999 amazon.in
Blaupunkt Atomik Knightz 100W
Blaupunkt’s Atomik Knightz 100W (Boombox “KING OF PARTY”) is an ideal option for a single party speaker. The device generates literally thumping Bass thanks to Quad drivers and dual bass radiators and comes with one of the best batteries I’ve seen on a BT speaker (15600mAh plays for the better part of 2 nights). The King Of Party also comes with a premium wireless Mic that works smoothly and in sync for fun singalong karaoke sessions. The design is portable and rugged (IPX 6 splash/dust proof) and suitable for outdoors and in, with a functional handle and shoulder strap. It also comes with party mood lights (9 modes) , BT, USB, TF card connectivity and hands-free calling. Now where’s the party at? INR 14,999 blaupunktaudio.in
Ming 37.09 Uni
Horologer Ming’s newest offering pays homage to Uni which means Sea urchin in Japanese. The 37.09 Uni is a 38mm black-DLC coated dive watch with orange highlights, 600m water resistance and a sapphire glass front and case-back. The Uni is also the first MING to have orange emission Super-Luminova X1 and runs on an automatic Sellita for MING SW300.M1 movement with 50 hour power reserve. INR 5 lakhs ming.watch
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is a flagship smartphone with ace features and hardware. The newly launched device is sure to be extremely popular. The S25 Ultra comes in multiple colour options with storage options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The 6.9” Quad HD+ display comes with Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Rear cameras include a 200MP+50MP+50MP+10MP with OIS and video recording upto 8K UHD. The body is made of Titanium with the display shielded by Corning’s Gorilla Armor 2 with all round IP68 protection. All new One UI 7 is seamless thanks to Galaxy AI (includes Now Brief, Gemini Live an Audio Eraser). It also comes with a built-in S Pen. For all the exciting features in this device do check the website. samsung.com/in INR 1.3 lakhs
Fujifilm Instax WIDE Evo
The Instax wide Evo is a wide format hybrid instant camera with a smartphone printer built in. Photos can be instantly printed from the camera and even from your camera roll on your phone. Features include a wide film (86mmx108mm), wide angle mode, multiple film frame styles, app compatibility and the ability to use your smartphone as a remote. INR 30,000 instaxus.com
DJI Flip
DJI’s new Flip (DJI RC-N3) is an All-in-one Vlog camera drone in a compact design with exceptional imaging. The devices weighs 249g, sports a 1/1.3-inch sensor and is capable of recoding 4K/60fps HDR video. It has a 31 minute flight time and uses AI subject tracking. INR 38,000 store.dji.com