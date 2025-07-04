Apple iOS 26 cracks down on nudity mishaps by freezing FaceTime visuals

Worried about accidentally flashing more than just a smile on video call? Well, iOS 26 is here to keep your bits out of the spotlight — literally. This new version will freeze the screen if it detects someone is undressing during a FaceTime. Originally designed for children, this feature has now surfaced in the iOS 26 developer beta and appears to be affecting all users — not just minors.

Apple tightens privacy: iOS 26 blocks unwanted visuals including nudity

When such a mishap is triggered, a warning will pop up on screen, ‘Audio and video are paused because you may be showing something sensitive. If you feel uncomfortable, you should end the call.’ Following this message, users are given two options — ‘Resume Audio and Video’ or ‘End Call.’

During the announcement of this device, Apple had mentioned about the upgrades and awed the audience with the news of nudity protection. In a blog post by the company they mentioned, “Communication safety expands to intervene when nudity is detected in FaceTime video calls, and to blur out nudity in shared albums in photos."

This new version has received some of the best updates in recent times. From introducing sleek new design called Liquid Glass, to major upgrades of core Apple apps like Messages, Wallet, CarPlay, and more.

But netizens are quite curious to how Apple is detecting nudity even with end-to-end encryption. They shared their views on X saying, “Now people will think apple has access to the content of the video call, guess it's not their business .. no one asked for this .... Stupid idea”.

Another user added, “I thought end to end encrypted, how do they know that and also Beta 2 so that should be fixed in September no problem.” Many users have been sarcastically commenting on how Apple tested this new feature — especially when nudity was involved.

Overall, Apple responded to privacy concerns by reassuring users that all processing happens locally on the device — with no data sent to the company. Privacy remains intact, and this feature is part of their broader push toward a safer digital experience.