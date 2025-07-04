Gadgets of the week: G-SHOCK DW-5000R-1A, Nuuk BFF, Viewsonic VX2758A-2K-Pro-3, and Poco F7 5G

Nuuk makes really cool devices that offer premium function, the new BFF is a personal rechargeable hand fan which keeps you cool under all circumstances. The lightweight and pocket-friendly device comes with an incredible 10 hour run time, powerful BLDC motor (for supreme air flow) and a 180° foldable head. On usage I loved the throw the BFF provides and especially IceTouch tech (holding the fan against a surface such as your hand provides a rapid cool). The nifty fan has an Anti-Hair tangle mesh and a digital display for battery percentage and fan speed. BFF is also durable thanks to a tough ABS body and a silicone base for grip. Available in 4 colours Nuuk’s BFF is an absolute essential for on the go! INR 2,049.
Re-creating the original design of the first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000R-1A stays true to origins with a case made of stainless steel, and the original band design. The case size is now 42.3 mm, while the bezel and band are made with bio-based resin. The watch fits comfortably on the wrist and is shock resistant and has 200m water resistance (ideal for swimming). Watch features include stopwatch, timer, alarm, calendar as well as accurate time.
A useful upgrade is the Super illuminator LED backlight which helps in low lighting conditions. From my experience, G-SHOCK watches are exceptional value and a great investment as they last literally for decades! For watch lovers The DW-5000R is a must buy! INR 14,995.
If you’re an avid gamer, Viewsonic’s VX2758A-2K-Pro-3 monitor is one of the best. For starters there’s 240Hz refresh rate making the graphics silky-smooth and a super clear IPS anti-glare panel with HDR 10 support rendering game worlds in 2K QHD resolution. The monitor is easy to set up and connect to consoles. The monitor also provides rapid 1ms (MPRT) response time - ideal for games with constant action. Other features include NVIDIA G-Sync tech and AMD FreeSync Premium for immersive gaming. Harmful Blue light and screen flicker is minimised using EyeProTech (great for long hours of usage). The VX2758A is engineered for flawless PS5 and Xbox compatibility as well as your PC. INR 21,490.
The Poco F7 offers flagship level features at a universally affordable price point! Top features include a massive Silicon Carbon 7550mah battery (easily lasts well into second day), Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset (one of the best available for blazing performance), a 6.83” 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (among the sharpest displays out there) and a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS + 20MP selfie (great photos/video under all conditions). I’ve been using the Poco F7 for 4 weeks and find it excels in everything it does, be it gaming, multitasking, watching content, creating content and calling. Poco’s custom-built HyperOS 2.0 comes with an AI suite that’s comprehensive and provides a seamless, adaptive experience. I could go on about the tremendous value offered by this phone but suggest you give it a try for yourself. Poco F7 undoubtedly is an ace smartphone offering top value at an affordable price! INR 29,999.
If you’re on the lookout for a new router or growing sick and tired of your existing one, look no further than the BE 25 from TP Link.
The outstanding Mesh router is one of the easiest to set up (1,2 or 3 packs depending on area you need coverage). Deco BE25 comes with Wifi 7 and can provide consistent speeds upto 5000Mbps over dual-band over the entire home (even nooks and corners which usually don’t get wifi coverage). You can connect over 150 devices while seamless AI Roaming allows uniform wifi throughout the house/office. Wifi 7 ensures lowest latency, higher efficiency and real speeds (enjoy livestreams, 8K video and cloud gaming without any buffering). Homeshield security is built-in and comprehensively takes care of your safety needs while using the internet. A Deco app lets you monitor and connect while Decos are compatible with other Deco models and can be added anytime to increase range. INR 8,999.
The Sleep Company offers an excellent sleep analyser with the Sensai Sleep analyser that tracks the quality of your sleep non-intrusively. The contact-free device need not be attached to your body and slides under your bed/pillow to monitor heart rate, respiratory rate, body movements etc to provide data to optimise well-being and sleep quality. At just 1mm thin it can slide under your pillow or bed and battery lasts for upto 15 days on a charge. INR 6999.
This green-dialled Ingenieur (IW328908) is a stunning watch from IWC with an automatic movement and a green “Grid” patterned dial inspired by the bespoke watch worn by Brad Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes in the new F1 movie. Limited to 1000 pieces, the watch comes with a stainless steel case, golden hands, gold-coated markers with Super-Luminova, IWC -manufactured 32111 calibre (120hr power reserve) and 10bar water resistance. A soft-iron inner case is present to shield the movement against magnetic field effects. The Ingenieur is based on an original design by Gerald Genta - One of the finest watch designers ever! INR 12.62 lakhs.