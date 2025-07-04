Gadgets of the week: G-SHOCK DW-5000R-1A, Nuuk BFF, Viewsonic VX2758A-2K-Pro-3, and Poco F7 5G

Re-creating the original design of the first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000R-1A stays true to origins with a case made of stainless steel, and the original band design. The case size is now 42.3 mm, while the bezel and band are made with bio-based resin. The watch fits comfortably on the wrist and is shock resistant and has 200m water resistance (ideal for swimming). Watch features include stopwatch, timer, alarm, calendar as well as accurate time.

A useful upgrade is the Super illuminator LED backlight which helps in low lighting conditions. From my experience, G-SHOCK watches are exceptional value and a great investment as they last literally for decades! For watch lovers The DW-5000R is a must buy! INR 14,995.