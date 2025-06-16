Gadget care tips: How to take care of your devices during monsoon?
Going for work on a bright sunny day with your laptop, ear pods and of course phone, to say the minimum and then you get stranded on the road due to a heavy downpour? Wet bag, water bubbles on your phone screen and flinching eye-brows with worry about your devices? Well, neither will your work and the need to carry devices stop and nor will the monsoons. So, here are a few hacks to keep your devices safe during the heavy downpours.
Gadgets are very fragile items and need to be thoroughly maintained. With monsoon, the added worry is of water, dampness, humidity, and wet devices which might spoil it. Here’s a quick guide to taking care of your devices.
Waterproof storage
First and foremost, make sure that your bag is waterproof. Or else, use water proof storage or zip-lock wraps, boxes or pouches for your devices and then place them in your bag. This way, even if the bag gets wet, the devices are safe in the waterproof pouch. For mobile phones, waterproof or thick transparent sling pouches are very common. These are handy not only during monsoon but also for several other occasions. It allows you to use the phone even while it is safely inside the cover.
Waterproof device covers
Silicone helps in keep the water from entering your devices. You can use silicone covers for phones, tablets, keypads, which helps in keeping it away from moisture.
Don’t venture out with devices while its raining
Do not consciously go out with devices while it is raining. For emergency purposes always keep umbrellas, raincoats, sling pouches and waterproof gadget –specific compartments in your bags.
Protect, the classic way
How often have you heard parents and grandparents warning you to switch off air conditioners or not use the phone during storms? Well, there is wisdom in their words. Thunderstorms often cause power surges and that is why it is said to not use devices ad power surges will affect the functionality of the devices. Moreover, if your device gets wet, never plug it in for charging, for then it will be very prone to short circuit.
Absorb the moisture
When a device is wet, place them in silica gel packs. Laptops, lens and cameras work well with silica gel while smaller devices like mobile phones can be kept in a tin of rice, which is known to be an efficient moisture absorber.
Keep a monsoon device-care kit
Keep a micro-fibre cleaning wipe for jacks and ports. Silica gel and a zip lock bag full of rice are a must. If required keep a small intensity face fan for emergency purposes. Carry extra waterproof cases and zip-locks.
