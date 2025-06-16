Gadget care tips: How to take care of your devices during monsoon?

Gadgets are very fragile items and need to be thoroughly maintained. With monsoon, the added worry is of water, dampness, humidity, and wet devices which might spoil it. Here’s a quick guide to taking care of your devices.

Waterproof storage

First and foremost, make sure that your bag is waterproof. Or else, use water proof storage or zip-lock wraps, boxes or pouches for your devices and then place them in your bag. This way, even if the bag gets wet, the devices are safe in the waterproof pouch. For mobile phones, waterproof or thick transparent sling pouches are very common. These are handy not only during monsoon but also for several other occasions. It allows you to use the phone even while it is safely inside the cover.

Waterproof device covers

Silicone helps in keep the water from entering your devices. You can use silicone covers for phones, tablets, keypads, which helps in keeping it away from moisture.