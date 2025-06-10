What’s new in iOS 26? Smarter apps, liquid glass design, and AI that respects your privacy

Apple’s iOS 26 update, unveiled on June 9, 2025, marks one of the most significant overhauls to the iPhone experience in recent years. Blending sleek visual upgrades with system-wide AI enhancements, the new release is not just a cosmetic revamp — it’s a shift toward a more intelligent, more personalised and more private iPhone ecosystem.
At the heart of iOS 26 is Liquid Glass, a translucent design language that refracts light and adapts fluidly to your environment. From app icons to widgets, the interface feels more responsive and visually alive, especially on the Lock Screen and Home Screen, where customisation takes centre stage.
But it’s the integration of Apple Intelligence — Apple’s privacy-first take on AI — that truly elevates the update. On-device capabilities like Live Translation in Phone, FaceTime and Messages let users communicate across languages in real time, all without data ever leaving the device. Visual intelligence now works across screens, helping users search, schedule events, and explore product links or similar items based on what they’re viewing — even suggesting calendar entries from visual prompts. Meanwhile, apps like Phone and Messages get smarter at filtering out noise. Call Screening now collects information from unknown callers before users answer, while Hold Assist waits on the line and notifies the user once a human picks up. In Messages, texts from unknown senders land in a separate inbox, and group chats now support polls, typing indicators, and custom backgrounds powered by AI tools like Image Playground.
Beyond the core apps, CarPlay gets visual and functional upgrades, with pinned conversations, Tapbacks, and Live Activities. Apple Music introduces real-time Lyrics Translation and AutoMix DJ-style transitions, while Apple Maps gets a memory boost with the all-new Visited Places feature. Other standout additions include the Apple Games app, smarter AirPods controls, and enhanced child safety tools across accounts, including communication approvals and sensitive content blurring in FaceTime.
Currently available for developers and rolling out as a public beta in July, iOS 26 will officially launch this autumn for iPhone 11 and later models. However, Apple Intelligence features will be limited to select newer devices, including iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 models, and M1-powered iPads and Macs. In a post-generative AI world, Apple’s latest software leap feels both bold and considered — promising smart tech that doesn’t feel invasive, and design that balances beauty with purpose.