What’s new in iOS 26? Smarter apps, liquid glass design, and AI that respects your privacy

But it’s the integration of Apple Intelligence — Apple’s privacy-first take on AI — that truly elevates the update. On-device capabilities like Live Translation in Phone, FaceTime and Messages let users communicate across languages in real time, all without data ever leaving the device. Visual intelligence now works across screens, helping users search, schedule events, and explore product links or similar items based on what they’re viewing — even suggesting calendar entries from visual prompts. Meanwhile, apps like Phone and Messages get smarter at filtering out noise. Call Screening now collects information from unknown callers before users answer, while Hold Assist waits on the line and notifies the user once a human picks up. In Messages, texts from unknown senders land in a separate inbox, and group chats now support polls, typing indicators, and custom backgrounds powered by AI tools like Image Playground.

Beyond the core apps, CarPlay gets visual and functional upgrades, with pinned conversations, Tapbacks, and Live Activities. Apple Music introduces real-time Lyrics Translation and AutoMix DJ-style transitions, while Apple Maps gets a memory boost with the all-new Visited Places feature. Other standout additions include the Apple Games app, smarter AirPods controls, and enhanced child safety tools across accounts, including communication approvals and sensitive content blurring in FaceTime.