iOS Developer Showcase: Airveda, Remidio and Gameberry

Closer to home, Apple’s thriving app developer community in India has grown by leaps and bounds. Ahead of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, we met up with developers and founders based out of India, some with a new take on ideas as old as time and others applying the hardware and strong iOS capabilities to solve pressing problems of today.

Airveda is a health-tech company that helps people monitor and reduce exposure to air pollution via their consumer IoT-powered devices, both personal and across the Airveda network, and an intuitive mobile app that delivers real-time data on PM2.5, PM10, CO₂, temperature and humidity. Namita Gupta is the founder of Airveda

How did Airveda come about to be?

After returning from the US, where I had worked at Microsoft for seven years and then Facebook for six years, I came back to India in December 2013. At the time, my three-year-old daughter was diagnosed with severe childhood asthma, and it was around this time that Delhi was declared the most polluted city in the world. That’s how I got involved in the air pollution conversation primarily as a mother and as an air quality advocate. And there was little equality data available, to decide when to send her outside to play, or when to ask her to wear a mask.

I partnered with Prashant, my brother, who's into hardware manufacturing. And, we decided, let's try to build out this app and these devices. We put these devices together, and we had a lot of parents reaching out, so we put these devices on Amazon, and they started selling out because there was a real need. Without data, it's so hard to understand what's going on - data gives you a sense of control, right?

Like my daughter's school - even though initially they were pushing back so much, they refused to accept there was an air quality problem since there were so many trees around. Once I handed them an air quality monitor, they started noting down numbers in different parts of the school, at different times of the day…and started making changes. What I realized early on in my journey is that data can really, really make a difference.

Tell us about the Airveda app

One of the first things we did was to build an air quality app and you know, today, has over sort of 9,000 stations - government as well as private stations – and we show real-time data and actionable insight. So it tells you when you should go outside and play or, you know, when you should wear a mask outdoors, we show daily trends, for example, 12 to 4 p.m. is usually the best time of the day, so this is a good time to plan outdoor play time for children. We show monthly and seasonal trends so you can plan your vacation around that. We also do forecasts of air quality so that you can sort of understand what's happening in the next few days and also compare against previous years.

And one of the most loved features of our app is actually our air quality widgets, which show you the air quality right on your phone screen without having to go into the app and they show real-time air quality data from your nearest equality monitor.

The colors indicate what the air quality is, from green, yellow to red, and then we also have a mascot, Ira, who progressively gets happier or sicker based on air quality and you also see the environment around her, the flowers start to wilt as the air quality deteriorates. We have our air quality maps where we show data from the different air quality sensors that are set up around the country, and a leaderboard where you can see how your city is ranking across other cities in India as well as around the world. And we’ve been working with the Apple Developer team on feedback on the app, making the UI intuitive and more accessible.

How do your air quality monitors interplay with your app?

When I came back to India, I bought air purifiers, but then I didn't know if they were actually working, and unfortunately, at the time, there was no access to air quality monitors that you could use to measure air quality at home. Similarly, at my daughter’s school…

So, we decided to actually build air quality monitors that we could use at home to understand when the purifiers are working. Likewise, one for my daughter's school so they could actually try and start tracking air quality data and start making decisions about students’ exposure based on the data.

But broadly, less than 100 out of 4,000 cities and towns in India had any kind of real-time air quality monitoring, even today it’s less than 300 cities with any kind of data, and this is because regulatory grade sensors are extremely expensive to deploy. So, another thing we wanted to do was build low cost sensors, which could be deployed in the cities to make more data available to citizens, especially in areas where there was no data. So today, we are fully manufacturing air quality sensors across indoor, as well as outdoor, as well as air conditioning duct monitors , which can be used in homes, which can be used in cities to monitor air quality in a real time basis.

We even have a program called Air Quality Champions, where we let individuals who care about air quality, set up air quality stations in their neighborhoods and make that available data available to other citizens in their neighborhoods. These sensors are available on Flipkart, Amazon and more recently Blinkit as well.