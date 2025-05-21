Overheating devices while charging? Here’s how to prevent it

Charge devices on hard surfaces to allow heat ventilation: It’s best to avoid charging your phone or tablet on soft surfaces like beds, sofas, or under pillows. These cosy spots can trap heat and block airflow, making it tough for your device to cool down. Instead, try placing your device on a hard, flat surface like a table or desk to ensure it gets the ventilation it needs.

Use only certified cables and power adapters: Opting for cheap or uncertified charging accessories can lead to power issues that increase the risk of overheating. Always use chargers that are approved by the manufacturer or certified to meet safety standards. These reliable accessories usually come with built-in protections to prevent overvoltage and overheating.

Minimise device usage while charging: If you’re using your device heavily, like streaming videos, gaming, or using GPS, while it’s charging, you’re putting extra strain on the processor and battery, which can generate more heat. It’s a good idea to limit your usage during charging or switch to aeroplane mode to lighten the load.