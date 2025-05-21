Overheating devices while charging? Here’s how to prevent it

From smartphones to tablets, the issue of overheating while charging is becoming a real headache for users. Sure, it’s normal for devices to feel a bit warm when they’re plugged in, but if they get too hot, it can harm the battery, impact performance, and in rare cases, even pose safety risks. Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to charge your devices safely and help them last longer.
Charge devices on hard surfaces to allow heat ventilation: It’s best to avoid charging your phone or tablet on soft surfaces like beds, sofas, or under pillows. These cosy spots can trap heat and block airflow, making it tough for your device to cool down. Instead, try placing your device on a hard, flat surface like a table or desk to ensure it gets the ventilation it needs.
Use only certified cables and power adapters: Opting for cheap or uncertified charging accessories can lead to power issues that increase the risk of overheating. Always use chargers that are approved by the manufacturer or certified to meet safety standards. These reliable accessories usually come with built-in protections to prevent overvoltage and overheating.
Minimise device usage while charging: If you’re using your device heavily, like streaming videos, gaming, or using GPS, while it’s charging, you’re putting extra strain on the processor and battery, which can generate more heat. It’s a good idea to limit your usage during charging or switch to aeroplane mode to lighten the load.
Remove protective cases during charging: Some phone cases, especially those made from thick or insulating materials, can trap heat around your device. Taking off the case while charging can help release that trapped heat and keep temperatures down, particularly during fast charging.
Keep software and apps updated for battery optimisation: Running outdated software can make your device work harder, which in turn increases heat output. By regularly updating your device, you ensure that you’re benefiting from the latest optimisations for battery performance and heat management.