Google doubles down on AI with Gemini, Veo and Imagen at I/O 2025

The centrepiece is Gemini 2.5, now split into two distinct models — the powerful Gemini 2.5 Pro, and the leaner Gemini 2.5 Flash. The Pro version introduces a new ‘Deep Think’ mode for enhanced reasoning in maths and coding, while Flash sees improvements in speed, multimodality and contextual understanding. Flash is now available in experimental mode via Google AI Studio and the Gemini app, with Pro’s wider release pending further safety evaluations.

These models anchor Google’s vision for a universal AI agent, an assistant capable of reasoning, planning and performing tasks across apps and devices. DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis described it as an AI that can “understand context and take action on your behalf”. It’s a culmination of internal efforts under Project Mariner and Project Astra, aiming to enable agents to handle up to ten tasks in parallel — from bookings to purchases and research.