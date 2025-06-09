Crypto wallet users beware: Delete these malicious apps from your phone now

Android users with cryptocurrency apps on their phones have been hit with a red alert. A fresh report by Cyble Research and Intelligence Labs (CRIL) reveals a massive phishing operation involving over 20 dangerous apps on the Google Play Store—many of them impersonating trusted crypto wallets. These apps are harvesting 12-word recovery phrases, effectively handing over the keys to users’ DeFi wallets to cybercriminals.

Which apps are stealing your crypto—and how to stay safe

Crypto adoption may be booming, but so are the risks. What makes this scam particularly insidious is how convincing these apps look. From design to functionality, they mirror legitimate platforms. Apps like SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, Raydium, Hyperliquid, and Suiet Wallet are among the dangerous ones identified yet. Once installed, the app prompts users to enter their recovery phrases, often disguised as a “wallet restore” feature. Behind the scenes, this data is routed to malicious actors who can then drain funds in seconds.