Google Photos just got a major glow-up – will Samsung users finally ditch the Gallery app?

Google hasn’t stopped at videos. The search layout is also getting an overhaul. The search bar has moved to the bottom of the screen for easier thumb access, and results now appear in a punchy square grid. "Best match" results dominate the screen, with recent matches listed by date below — a shift from the current layout that prioritises volume over finesse.

This Expressive design, part of Google’s wider Material You rollout across apps like Gmail and Google One, offers a more unified and fluid experience. It's aesthetic, it’s smart — and it may just be enough to sway Samsung loyalists who crave a more refined UI. That said, Samsung Gallery isn’t going quietly. Its deep integration with Samsung’s ecosystem, fast performance, and clutter-free interface still make it a top choice for users who value simplicity and speed over polish. But let’s be honest — Gallery isn’t exactly known for visual flair or innovation.