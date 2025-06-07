Google Photos just got a major glow-up – will Samsung users finally ditch the Gallery app?

Samsung users have long stayed loyal to the native Gallery app — it’s fast, no-fuss, and tightly woven into the Galaxy ecosystem. But with Android 16’s Expressive design update arriving in Google Photos, even the most die-hard Samsung fans may be tempted to cross over.
The new Google Photos version (7.32.0.765953717) brings a sleek Material 3 makeover, first spotted by Android Authority, and it’s more than just a visual tweak. The video player has been completely reimagined — now featuring a larger timeline and a vertical scrubber for easier navigation. Handy overlays display video duration, pause, and volume controls just above, while the date and time appear at the top, offering better context. Though the Cast icon has quietly disappeared, users now get quicker access to tools like “Add to,” Share, Edit, and Trash.
Google hasn’t stopped at videos. The search layout is also getting an overhaul. The search bar has moved to the bottom of the screen for easier thumb access, and results now appear in a punchy square grid. "Best match" results dominate the screen, with recent matches listed by date below — a shift from the current layout that prioritises volume over finesse.
This Expressive design, part of Google’s wider Material You rollout across apps like Gmail and Google One, offers a more unified and fluid experience. It's aesthetic, it’s smart — and it may just be enough to sway Samsung loyalists who crave a more refined UI. That said, Samsung Gallery isn’t going quietly. Its deep integration with Samsung’s ecosystem, fast performance, and clutter-free interface still make it a top choice for users who value simplicity and speed over polish. But let’s be honest — Gallery isn’t exactly known for visual flair or innovation.
So, what will win in the end — seamless integration or expressive design? For now, it’s a matter of taste. But with Google Photos continuing to evolve in both form and function, Samsung users might just find themselves scrolling into unfamiliar territory.