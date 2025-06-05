OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT for free and Plus users: Check out the new features you can enjoy

OpenAI has rolled out a fresh batch of updates for ChatGPT users, and this time, both free-tier and Plus subscribers get to join the party. While the company is busy teasing some exciting futuristic projects, like a “Super Assistant” and an AI device designed by Apple’s former designer Jony Ive, these new features are already transforming how users interact with the platform today.
For ChatGPT Plus subscribers, the standout addition is Codex, OpenAI’s enhanced coding assistant. Previously limited in its capabilities, Codex now has internet access, though it’s turned off by default to prioritise safety and user control. Once activated, this feature allows the bot to fetch real-time data, documentation, and code libraries, enhancing its responses and overall functionality.
The upgraded Codex also supports voice commands and offers better pull request support for collaborative software development, all powered by OpenAI’s specialised 'o3' model.
On the other hand, free users are receiving a long-awaited treat—memory. This feature, which was once exclusive to paying subscribers, enables ChatGPT to remember personal preferences and past interactions. This means users can expect more personalised responses in future chats and less repetition in their conversations.
Although the free-tier version is a bit “lightweight,” it still provides helpful continuity across sessions. Users have the option to manage, edit, or even disable this memory feature entirely, or they can opt for temporary chats to avoid any retention.
Business users are also getting some love. OpenAI is rolling out new connectors that allow ChatGPT to search and retrieve data from cloud services like Google Drive, OneDrive, Box, SharePoint, and Dropbox, all without leaving the chat window. For instance, a researcher could easily pull metrics from stored PDFs with clear citations, all while respecting user-level permissions.
And there’s more on the business front: a new Record mode is being introduced, designed to record, transcribe, and summarise meetings, turning them into actionable points, ChatGPT’s collaborative writing and coding tool.