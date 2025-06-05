OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT for free and Plus users: Check out the new features you can enjoy

For ChatGPT Plus subscribers, the standout addition is Codex, OpenAI’s enhanced coding assistant. Previously limited in its capabilities, Codex now has internet access, though it’s turned off by default to prioritise safety and user control. Once activated, this feature allows the bot to fetch real-time data, documentation, and code libraries, enhancing its responses and overall functionality.

The upgraded Codex also supports voice commands and offers better pull request support for collaborative software development, all powered by OpenAI’s specialised 'o3' model.